Pontefract Collieries look fit and ready for Northern Premier League kick-off

​Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams is pleased with his side’s preparations ahead of the new Northern Premier League season which starts on Saturday.

Williams will take charge of his first NPL East game when Colls travel to Dunston on Saturday with a second match quickly following at home to Heaton Stannington next Tuesday.

Ponte finished their pre-season programme with a come from behind 2-1 win over Anstey Nomads.

Mikey Dunn levelled before Connor Smythe scored what turned out to be the winner.

Mikey Dunn was on target against Anstey Nomads. Picture: Daniel Kerr

“It was a good test against a good team and definitely a good test a week ahead of the new season,” said manager Williams.

"We came into the game second half and kicked on more. The first half was more scrappy, although we did create a few chances and they had two or three decent chances.

"In the second half there was only one team in it and we’ve finished off with a good win.

"The fitness levels are somewhere where we want to be and it was impressive that the subs got straight into the pace of the game when they came on. We are looking good.

New signing Ify Ofoegbu played up front for Pontefract Collieries against Anstey Nomads. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"The squad’s looking strong. We’ve 18 players, there’s competition all round the pitch.

"I think we maybe still need to bring one or two in to strengthen us in certain areas, but the competition at the minute is really strong and with five subs one to 16 will be needed every week this year.”

• Glasshoughton Welfare battled to their second draw in two NCE Division One games when they came from behind at South Leeds.

Trailing to a Joseph O’Neill goal at the break, they hit back for a 1-1 result with Alex Clarke netting.