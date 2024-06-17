Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemsworth MW have set out their pre-season plans and announced their retained list for the 2024-25 season.

Top of the retentions is manager Lee Vigars who has enjoyed tremendous success with the club after taking over midway through last season.

From joining Wells in December, Vigars and his coaching staff turned things round after a poor start to life in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League following relegation due to ground issues.

From that point Hemsworth only lost one match as they marched up the table and went on to win the S&HCSL League Cup.

Lee Vigars is staying as Hemsworth MW manager for the 2024-25 season.

Vigars has committed to Hemsworth for another year and has signed on all the 17 players who made up the squad for the cup final with stability being seen as the key to bringing more success in the forthcoming league campaign.

He said: "Loved the last five months and can’t wait for the new season.

"Players have been class, loyal supporters who back you week in week out, superb staff and committee that work so hard to ensure everything we need on the football side is delivered.”

Wells will prepare for the season with six warm-up matches confirmed, starting with a home game against an Emley side newly promoted to the Northern Premier League on Saturday, July 6.

Hemsworth then host Albion Sports on Saturday, July 13 and Nostell MW on July 20 before playing their first away game at another NPL side Ossett United on Tuesday, July 23.