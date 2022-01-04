Hemsworth MW receive boost as three old favourites return to club
Hemsworth MW have reasons for optimism but came out of the holiday period still five points adrift in second from bottom after a draw and a defeat in their Toolstation NCE Division One matches.
Wells were edged out 2-1 in front of a big crowd at Goole last week with Andy Higgins scoring their only goal in the 82nd minute after Sam Cable and Shaun Heselwood had netted for the hosts.
It was a good effort in a closely contested match and Hemsworth continued their decent work with a hard fought 1-1 draw at home to Silsden on Saturday.
They could not have made a worse start as the visitors went ahead in the opening minute with Lewis Gardner netting from a well delivered cross that caught the home defence out.
But the side dug in and were rewarded with an equaliser as Higgins followed up his goal from the previous match by putting the ball into the net again.
However, their further efforts did not bring a second goal and Wells were left frustrated at just taking a point from the game.
A difficult task now awaits the team in their next match as they travel to play top of the table Grimsby Borough this Saturday.
Their hosts are unbeaten at home this season with 10 wins and just one draw so far and average more than three goals a game on their own patch so Wells have it all to do to bring back any points.
Hemsworth do have cause for optimism at the start of 2022 as they have re-signed three old favourites from Ossett United.
As a result of the fall out from Wayne Benn’s departure as manager of Ossett a trio of players who followed him to Ingfield from Wells have now returned to the club where they made their name.
Forward Nash Connolly and defender Cameron Clark, who were key parts of Benn’s team that earned promotion from the NCE Division One in 2016, have signed for Hemsworth while centre-back Eddie Cass has rejoined on a dual registration basis with Ossett as he looks to gain valuable fitness time after injury.
Connolly has scored many important goals for the Hemsworth club and will be a welcome presence back at the club as will Clark, who came through the ranks at the club, He was in the first team as a 16-year-old and was a previous club captain before leaving for higher league Ossett.