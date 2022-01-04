Hemsworth MW receive boost as three old favourites return to club

Nash Connolly has returned to Hemsworth MW from Ossett United.

Wells were edged out 2-1 in front of a big crowd at Goole last week with Andy Higgins scoring their only goal in the 82nd minute after Sam Cable and Shaun Heselwood had netted for the hosts.

It was a good effort in a closely contested match and Hemsworth continued their decent work with a hard fought 1-1 draw at home to Silsden on Saturday.

They could not have made a worse start as the visitors went ahead in the opening minute with Lewis Gardner netting from a well delivered cross that caught the home defence out.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Clark, seen here in action in his first spell with Hemsworth MW, has returned o the club where he started.

But the side dug in and were rewarded with an equaliser as Higgins followed up his goal from the previous match by putting the ball into the net again.

However, their further efforts did not bring a second goal and Wells were left frustrated at just taking a point from the game.

A difficult task now awaits the team in their next match as they travel to play top of the table Grimsby Borough this Saturday.

Their hosts are unbeaten at home this season with 10 wins and just one draw so far and average more than three goals a game on their own patch so Wells have it all to do to bring back any points.

Hemsworth do have cause for optimism at the start of 2022 as they have re-signed three old favourites from Ossett United.

As a result of the fall out from Wayne Benn’s departure as manager of Ossett a trio of players who followed him to Ingfield from Wells have now returned to the club where they made their name.

Forward Nash Connolly and defender Cameron Clark, who were key parts of Benn’s team that earned promotion from the NCE Division One in 2016, have signed for Hemsworth while centre-back Eddie Cass has rejoined on a dual registration basis with Ossett as he looks to gain valuable fitness time after injury.