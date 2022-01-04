Manager Dave Frecklington left to rue Frickley Athletic's run of bad luck

Frickley Athletic were out of luck again when they took on Worksop Town.

Once again the Blues were unable to put finishing touches to some encouraging approach play as they lost 1-0 at home to Worskop Town in their latest Pitching In Northern Premier League East match.

The result was tough to take as Frickley had dominated much of the game according to boss Frecklington.

He said: “It’s the same as where we have been for the last three or four weeks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first 15, 20 minutes they came at us down the hill and got the goal, sloppy play from us. But after 20 minutes we dominated the game.

“We battered them in the second half and dominated them territorially, but we just haven’t got that killer touch.

“We put balls in good areas and got chances. Nyle (Blake)rounds the keeper and has gone to lob him but it’s gone just the wrong side of the post. Holli (Michael Hollingsworth) has missed an open goal from eight yards and the free-kick with Metts (Leon Mettam) has gone through the keeper’s arms and hit his face and gone wide. It’s another blank.

“We’ve had just as many chances as them, but again not scored – and that’s not through lack of trying nor lack of effort, it’s one of those runs and it’s just not falling right for us.

“We’ve got the worst goals for record in the league, but one of the best defensive records in the league.

“We’re trying behind the scenes to improve that, but so far we’re not getting anywhere with that and we haven’t got the finances to compete so you have to work with what you’ve got.”

Frecklington had to contend with more team selection worries as he lost key midfielder Kegan Everington on the morning of the match and lost one of his starting line-up to injury in the first half.

He explained: “What people don’t see is what we’re going through at the moment, it’s just outrageous.

“I could write a full book on the last three or four months on the kind of adversity we’ve had.

“We get an extra two bodies in and we lose two!

“Kegan went down with covid and Mozza (Ben Morris) got injured after 10 minutes and had to come off at half-time.

“We just are where we are, but they gave us everything again. I’m really proud of my players, I can’t fault any single one of them.

“All I ask for every week is give us you’re lot and if you leave everything you’ve got out on the pitch I’ve got no issues with that.

“Every single one is giving everything every week, but we’re just having no luck. People say you make your own luck, but we’ve had some serious bad luck.”

Frecklington continued: “Since I’ve been here we’ve lost good players. We’re getting approaches in for our players because we are not doing well as a team.

“Good players will get picked off if you are not doing well. When you’re doing well players don’t want to leave.

“If you look at the side I had in my first year here it just got picked off and they’re all playing in the league above and doing well. Fair play to them, they are good players.

“Eventually you get to a stage where you are constantly changing, getting players in and you can’t have this turnaround. You look at teams doing well and their teams don’t change.”

Frickley are back at home this Saturday when they host Stockton Town and they are gearing up for another tough challenge against opponents at the top end of the division, currently in fourth.

“Hopefully we can get one or two patched up, keep the belief in the group,” added Frecklington.

“They are very together and they will always keep going.

“I don’t think we are far away, we’re just going through a barren run and the only way out of that is hard work and commitment - we’ve got plenty of that.