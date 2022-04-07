Hemsworth MW take relegation fight down to last game of season
The great escape is still on for Hemsworth MW with their relegation fight going right down to the wire.
Wells did their bit with a 4-0 win at home to Bottesford Town not only vital for the points, but for their goal difference.
Jakub Hebda sent them on the way with a first half goal and three more in the last 23 minutes sealed the victory with Nash Connolly, Hebda again and Josh Haigh on target.
With relegation rivals Albion Sports losing 3-2 to Grimsby Borough it meant Hemsworth had climbed out of the bottom two spots in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.
They are level on points with Albion and have the same goal difference, but are ahead of them by scoring more goals, something that could yet prove decisive.
Albion have two games left so are still in the driving seat, but Wells have won their last three ahead of their huge final match of the season this Saturday at home to Thackley and victory could make their rivals have to get four points from their fixtures.