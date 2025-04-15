Horbury Town manager Darren Barnes believes hard work has paid off with title triumph

Horbury Town celebrate winning the NCE Division One championship.

Manager Darren Barnes paid tribute to his Horbury Town heroes after they clinched the NCE Division One title and promotion to the top division with victory in their final game of the season.

Town have been top of the table pretty much all season, but promotion all came down to the very last game with the team having to win at Maltby Main to secure top spot and see off the late challenge of Wombwell Town.

If there were nerves at the task at hand it did not show as Horbury stormed into a three-goal lead in the first 17 minutes and went on to enjoy a 4-1 victory.

Joe Jagger sent them on the way with the opener, a superb free-kick from 35 yards out, after five minutes.

Abdul Asamoah doubled the lead and a minute later Luke Playford made it 3-0.

In an amazing first 20 minutes Town then had James Travis sent-off and Maltby were awarded a penalty only for keeper Paul Hagreen to make a stunning save from Ashley Flynn’s spot kick.

But an own goal by Bradley Morton gave them a fourth goal before Flynn pulled one back for the hosts prior to the interval.

A much quieter second half brought no further goals and the Horbury club was able to begin the celebrations after being presented with the Division One trophy after the full-time whistle.

"I’m so happy for everybody at the club,” said Town manager Barnes.

"We’ve just put so much into this over years of groundwork that had to be built.

"A lot of tough times, a lot of heartbreak along the way, but I’m a big believer that if you keep working at things and keep trying and trying good things come to you eventually and I’m just so pleased for everybody at Horbury.

"It did feel a lot of pressure going into this because everybody wanted it so much. We’ve got players who are just here for the shirt and that’s so rare in football.

"I’m pleased we’ve done this off of merit and hard work and that is literally it. We’ve got what everybody deserves.”

Wakefield AFC ended in third place after they lost 2-1 to Maltby Main in midweek and won their last league game, 2-1 at home to Brigg Town when Anthony Dwyer and Curtis Morrison were on target.

They will now be at home to Dearne & District in the play-offs semi-final this Saturday, hoping to go at least one better than last year when they lost at this stage.