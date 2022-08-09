Horbury Town set for history making game after flying start to life in NCE League

After beating Ollerton Town 5-0 in their first game at this level Horbury made it a winning double for starters when they came back from Rossington Main with a 3-0 victory.

After winning their opener 4-0 at Selby Town, the home team went into the match full of confidence, but were distinctly second best this time to Darren Barnes’ side who have taken the step up in their stride so far.

A long range strike from Bobby Evans in the 14th minute set Town on their way.

Horbury Town are in action in their first home game under their new floodlights this week.

Kieran Ceesay then doubled the advantage on 26 minutes and his second effort had the visitors three up already before half-time.

They were unable to add to their tally after the break, buy held on to the three-goal lead to the finish.

They have now scored eight goals in their first two NCEL matches without reply to sit proudly at the top of the table after the weekend’s games.

Horbury are looking to keep the good work going when in action again tomorrow night (Wednesday) against Parkgate (7.45pm).

This is another historic fixture for the club as it will be their first under the brand new floodlights at the Slazengers Sports Club ground.

They are then next in action next Tuesday when away to Glasshoughton Welfare, kick-off 7.45.

Nostell MW made it two defeats from two ahead of their scheduled NCE Division One game at Campion tomorrow night.

After opening the season with a 5-2 loss at Retford – when Spencer Gordon and Nicholas Lalousis netted – Welfare went down 2-1 to Brigg Town in their first home match.

Joe Wood put them ahead six minutes into the second half, but Scott Phillips put away a penalty eight minutes later to level the scores.

It was Brigg who went on to bag a winner when Joel McFadyen struck 18 minutes from time.