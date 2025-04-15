Joe Crosby spot on twice as Ossett United take big stride towards safety with win at North Ferriby

Joe Crosby netted two penalties in Ossett United's 2-0 victory at North Ferriby.

Manager James Walshaw was delighted by Ossett United’s display and key victory when they travelled to play-offs chasing North Ferriby in the NPL East.

While there is still work to be done United took a giant stride towards safety from relegation with a 2-0 success that lifted them back out of the drop zone, up into 15th place.

With one of their rivals, Brighouse Town, having a three-point deduction Ossett are now four points above the relegation places and know if they can beat either Consett at home on Friday or already relegated Liversedge away on Monday they will be safe unless Brighouse win both their Easter matches.

It was cagey, tight first half at Ferriby with the game still goalless at the interval.

But Joe Crosby broke the deadlock from the penalty spot following a handball in the area.

More chances came and went as United were unable to put the game to bed until the 88th minute when another handball resulted in a second spot kick and man of the match Crosby made no mistake for his second goal of the afternoon.

"It was a fantastic performance,” said Walshaw. “It was the third consecutive time we came in with a clean sheet at half-time and we said to the lads just keep doing what you’re doing. We got the two goals we deserved – yes they are penalties, but they were after we played some lovely football.

"Defensively across the squad we have been really good.

"But it’s not done. It’s really tight down at the bottom and we’ve got to take each game as it comes – I know it’s a cliche, but we’ve got to do it. In the games left I am sure the lads are going to give the club every opportunity to go and get a result.”

• Emley’s hopes of reaching the NPL East play-offs suffered a blow when they went down to a fourth straight defeat.

Despite the 2-0 loss at top five rivals Belper Town the Pewits remain in fifth place with a spot in the promotion play-offs still in their own hands with three games remaining, starting at home to Pontefract Collieries this Saturday. They then travel to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Monday.

The goals and points have dried up for Emley at the business end of what was a terrific campaign. They have lost six of their last nine league games, picking up just seven points from the last 30 available and they are now only two points ahead of Stocksbridge in sixth.