Ossett United confident of avoiding drop after battling draw with leaders Cleethorpes Town

Despite battling to earn a valuable point away to NPL East leaders Cleethorpes Town ​results elsewhere did not go for Ossett United as they dropped into the bottom four.

James Walshaw’s men could be pleased with their efforts in a goalless draw with the likely champions and have taken four points off them this season.

The draw was all the more worthy as United were hit by a triple blow in the build-up with Alfie Proctor and Conner Williamson unavailable and Will Calligan leaving, having made the decision to return to Bury.

Walshaw named himself in the starting line-up and lead the line, but chances were at a premium for both sides in a closely fought contest.

James Walshaw started up front for Ossett United at Cleethorpes Town.

Defenders Ellis Farrar and Josh Burns dealt well with the threat of Cleethorpes’ prolific strikers and United were good value for their point.

However, the result meant that Ossett dropped into one of the relegation places ahead of their trip to North Ferriby this Saturday.

But they remain within three points of Grimsby Borough who are as high as 12th so there is plenty of hope they can avoid the drop and no lack of confidence in the camp.

Assistant manager Ryan Qualter said: “To come away with a clean sheet and a really hard fought point against the leaders I thought the spirit and the togetherness from the lads was absolutely top drawer.

"They are an excellent bunch of lads and we had a good week training and you could see that.

"There will be twists and turns. We could have lost and with other results we could have stayed out of the bottom four. You want performances and the lads will be confident after a performance like that.

"They can be confident going into the last four games. I wouldn’t want to be in any other changing room.”

• Emley’s fine season is in danger of derailing at the death after they suffered a third straight defeat when losing 2-0 to relegation threatened Bridlington Town.

The Pewits have picked up just seven points from the last 27 available and have failed to score in seven of their last 10 games. They remain third in the NPL One East, but are now just three points inside the play-off positions going into the next match, a huge clash away to fourth-placed Belper Town this Saturday.