Joe Lumsden has returned to Pontefract Collieries and is keen to get back on the pitch with the club for who he scored 13 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Colls boss Craig Rouse has turned to proven goalscorer Lumsden to provide the goals that will help the team to not just avoid relegation, but charge up the Pitching In Northern Premier League East table in the second half of the season.

The forward has been at Stocksbridge Park Steels this season where injuries have hampered his ambitions, but rejoins Rouse’s men ahead of tonight’s game with Sheffield FC.

Lumsden has scored goals wherever he has played in the Northern Premier League, including Tadcaster Albion, Stocksbridge and during his last spell at Ponte when he netted 13 times in all competitions in the 2019-20 season that was cut short due to Covid-19.

He will fill a gap left in Ponte's striker ranks with Rob Guilfoyle having gone back to Bradford (Park Avenue) after his loan spell ended.

He said: "I'm very happy to be back at Ponte. I'm desperate to get back playing and scoring goals.

"I have unfinished business here as last time the season was cut short through covid.

"I've always kept in touch with Rousey and he made me feel wanted and just wanted to get me back playing and enjoying myself again.