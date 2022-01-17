Craig Rouse was left to rue Pontefract Collieries' lack of clinical finishing as they lost 2-0 to Bridlington Town.

Colls manager Craig Rouse was left to rue opportunities that went begging and allowed the home team to win 2-0 in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East game between two teams who have been climbing the table in recent weeks after finding themselves in the bottom two.

Brid were given a flying start when Daniel Earl opened the scoring after only five minutes.

Colls went on to do more of the attacking than their opponents, but were caught on the break late on with Earl adding his second goal to seal the visitors’ fate six minutes from time.

Nathan Hotte's sending off for the hosts in the 90th minute came too late to make a difference.

"We missed a lot of chances," said Ponte boss Rouse.

"In the first half we missed three or four really good chances. In the second half Joao's hit one and our man's cleared it off the line and lashed it over, Guesty goes through at 1-0 and lobs it the wrong side of the post. When you do that you are always going to be up against it.

"Playing at the level we are you have to make sure you're clinical when chances come and you take the game away from teams. That's what we've not done.

"But, having said that, I think the best team's won on the day. They seemed to want it more, were more hungry across the pitch and outworked us.

"I've been full of praise for the players over the last month in terms of what they have done, winning the three games through December and getting a point away at Liversedge, but it was not acceptable and we have to stand up and face that."

Colls are quickly back in action when they make the shorter travel to South Yorkshire to play bottom of the table Sheffield FC tomorrow night (Tuesday).

"We have to react quick and football gives you the opportunities to do that," added Rouse.

"We want to put another run of results together like we did in the previous month.

"We've got to dust ourselves down. It's another big game and we have to make sure we face it head on. We have to be 100 per cent better than we've been (at Bridlington), but we've seen over the last month that we have got it in us to be 100 per cent better.