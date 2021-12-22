Last-gasp goal robs Hemsworth MW after battling effort at Sherwood Colliery

Hemsworth MW were unlucky to lose out to promotion chasing Sherwood Colliery.

In a fantastic effort the second from bottom Wells produced a much improved display as they led twice against opponents who had only lost once on home soil all season.

But after being pegged back on each occasion it was Sherwood celebrating at the end as they came up with a winning goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Hemsworth started the better and took the lead in the 17th minute when Layton Swaine latched onto a short back pass and rounded the home goalkeeper to score the opening goal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within six minutes they doubled the advantage as Kane Swinburn’s cross from a short corner was met by Seon Ripley who headed home.

The hosts quickly hit back from a corner of their own with Gareth Curtis netting and it was 2-1 at half-time.

Sherwood’s strong start to the second half saw them hit the crossbar and they were all square just after the hour mark when William Norcross found the top corner of the net with a well struck volley.

But Wells were not done and they went back in front following Charlie Barks’ run and low cross that was tapped in by Swaine.

There were more twists to come, however, as Hemsworth lost Walker to the sin-bin for kicking the ball away and with an extra man Sherwood netted again through Curtis. They then snatched a dramatic winner with Bradley Newby’s last-gasp goal.