Last-gasp Wakefield Athletic end Last Bank’s 26-match unbeaten run in nine-goal thriller
Athletic finally edged the Premiership One game 5-4 at Pontefract Park as in a twist and turn climax four goals were scored in a six minute spell from the 84th minute with Wakefield hitting the winner through Kane Whitaker in the last seconds.
NCE League player Billy Mole hit a fine hat-trick for Last Bank, but goals from Danny Young and a brace each from Danny Jones and Whitaker claimed a historic win for Athletic.
The hosts struck first when Mole fired home with clinical precision past recalled goalkeeper Brett Billingham in the 25th minute.
Athletic needed a spot-kick goal from Danny Jones following a foul on the surging Hammad Ali on the half hour mark to equalise.
Athletic took the lead when the electric Labi Adeniran cut inside his marker before releasing a low drive across the home danger zone that led to Young netting, but Bank soon made it 2-2 with Mole’s clever free-kick from the edge of the box.
Athletic regained the lead in the 59th minute as a solo run by Hammad Ali led to Kane Whitaker scoring before the frantic finish.
Mole cleverly lobbed the visiting keeper to haul the hosts level at 3-3 before Nathan Garfoot played a one-two with Greg Hunter and ran through unchallenged to make it 4-3.
The visitors were not done, however, as Jones headed home a Whitaker corner and a minute later Danny Young’s perceptive through ball set up Whitaker to score a dramatic winner.
The PROCRETE man of the match award was shared by Jones, Gavin Pearson and Ali.
WYCO Athletic were punished for showing their opponents far too much respect as they lost their Premiership One game 6-2 away to Junk Old Boys.
They looked on course for a great win when racing into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes albeit against the run of play with a brace from midfielder Jacob Marsh. But their opponents hit back to level by half-time and scored four unanswered goals in the second period.
The CPI EuroMix man of the match was shared by Joe Scargill, Rich Normington and Will Rushforth.
A depleted Wakefield Athletic B side suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat at the hands of Flockton in Championship Two.
Their BespokeRugs.com man of the match went to Josh Hemingway, Will Marshall and Matt Wootton.
It was a tough day too for Wakefield Athletic C as they went down 5-1 to an experienced Travellers Stanley Reserves outfit.
They did make a bright start and deservedly went ahead in the 12th minute when Shay Tillotson headed home Damion French’s free-kick.
But Travellers levelled five minutes later through Mark Oakes and led 4-1 by half-time following further goals from Ben Richardson, Darren Smith and Will Woodhouse.
Keeper Tom Allen made some noteworthy saves in the second half, but was beaten late on by Oliver Brown.
The PROCRETE man of the match went to George Crawshaw Jr, Abdul Mohammedkair and Callum Kilian.