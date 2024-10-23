Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke heaped praise on midfield star Ao Tanaka after he played a big part in his side's 2-1 victory over Watford.

The Whites were unable to push on after being gifted two goals in the first seven minutes, but with Tanaka controlling the game in midfield they were on the front foot for all but the first 20 minutes of the second half and the United manager was delighted with the Japanese player's display.

He said: “I was fully convinced of him because that's why we signed him. I wanted to sign him last season. But you couldn't expect he would have such a bright start in English football because he was playing at the second level in Germany.

“He is having to defend more than is his natural game, but he is doing an excellent job and today he was my warrior.

Ao Tanaka earned his manager's praise and was Leeds United's man of the match after an impressive display against Watford.

“He was outstanding, had calmness on the ball, steel and won crucial and decisive duels.

“Lads are doing some jokes and called him Tiger Tanaka - that is one of the best James Bond villains. I told him he was James Bond for us. He saved the world today.”

On the way the game went Farke added: “I'm really happy with the three points, the whole game and our performance.

“I was worried when we were 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes because I have experienced this situation so often in football.

Mateo Joseph gets clear after coming off the bench in Leeds United's win over Watford.

“Last Friday was such a magic night and it was probably our best performance of the season and everyone praises us.

“The national media, Sky and the opponents manager says ‘this is the big team by far in the league and no-one will finish above them.’ Then, you go into the next game against a really experienced and physical side and also a really good team.

"You find it easy to go and lead 2-0 and it normally always leads to a situation where you do one step less and then the whole momentum changes and you can’t find the speed any more and quite often after such a start you drop points and we speak about going too early in the lead. But this did not happen.

"I can’t really criticise anything, we kept our foot on the gas and created many more chances in the second half.

“Quite often after such a start you drop points. This didn't happen because we kept our foot on the gas in the first half and created many chances. All that was missing was another goal.

“We had 10, 15 poor minutes in the second half. Bit lucky they scored their first goal. Then normally you get nervous and you drop deeper and deeper. But we pushed more and they didn't have one more chance.

“It was important to press them and go for the third goal. The only complaint I could have in the second half was that we didn't take any of the chances.”

Leeds made a flying start as they looked to make it back to back home wins following their excellent win over Sheffield United.

They were ahead from the fourth minute as Largie Ramazani's cross-shot was dropped over his line by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

A minute later it was almost 2-0 as Willy Gnonto raced onto Brenden Aaronson's pass only to shoot inches wide.

But it was two in the seventh minute when Gnonto's dangerous cross bounced awkwardly for Bachmann and he could only parry the ball straight to Aaronson who calmly volley home.

Leeds lost a little impetus after Ramazani went off injured in the 14th minute, while Watford settled to come into the game with some driving runs at the home backline.

But the defence stood firm and it was the Whites with the chances as Gnonto's twist and turn in the box ended with a shot beaten away by the keeper.

From the resulting corner Joe Rodon's header had to be cleared by a defender and the following flag kick led to Tanaka volleying wide from a tight angle.

Gnonto continued to look dangerous and saw a shot deflected wide after being found by an astute Tanaka pass. From the corner that followed Pascal Struijk flicked on at the near post and Tanaka headed wide from a tough angle again at the back stick.

Watford finally managed a shot and it was a good one with Illan Meslier having to acrobatically tip a curling 20-yard shot from Giorgi Chakvetadze wide.

But Leeds were good value for their lead and almost added to it late in the half with Gnonto again the danger man, twisting and turning in the area before seeing his shot deflected wide.

A shock start to the second half saw Watford pull a goal back inside two minutes as Kwadwo Baah ran past Struijk down the right flank. His cross was met by defender Rodon, but his attempted clearance went straight back to Baah who netted from close range.

The visitors now looked strong and Yasser Larouci left Jayden Bogle for dead before powering an angled shot over.

For all their danger Watford failed to create another chance, however, and United took charge again after Bogle's mis-hit cross hit the post. Joel Piroe had a great chance with the follow-up, but his instant shot was saved at two attempts by Bachmann.

Substitutes Dan James and Mateo Joseph added more pace up front for the Whites and it was a mystery that they did not end up winning by a much bigger margin.

Manor Solomon saw his shot saved and went close with another effort from outside the box while Joseph headed over from a James cross.

Joseph then missed a real sitter when he met a perfect chip into the box by James only to be unable to beat Bachmann from close range with a header.

James himself went close next with a driven shot that was tipped over by the keeper.

And the last chance during almost 10 minutes of added time fell to James, but he sent a shot over from 30 yards after trying to catch Bachmann off his line.

Leeds United 2

(Ramazani 4, Aaronson 7)

Watford 1

(Baah 47)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 34,968

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto (James 72), Aaronson, Ramazani (Solomon 14, Byram 90+3); Piroe (Joseph 72).

Watford: Bachmann; Ebosele (Andrews 72), Pollock, Sierralta (Porteous 62), Morris, Larouci (Sema 72); Ince, Sissoko (Vata 87), Kayembe; Chakvetadze, Baah (Doumbia 87).

Referee: Anthony Backhouse