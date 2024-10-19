Leeds United show promotion credentials after finding a way at last to score from a corner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United sent out a message to their Championship rivals when they came up with a strong all-round performance against Sheffield United that silenced some doubters that they can challenge for promotion.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades came to Elland Road still unbeaten in the league this season and with a run of clean sheets behind them as they had made a flying start following relegation from the Premier League.

But they went home knowing they were second best on this occasion with Leeds taking all three points from a 2-0 win that came courtesy of second half goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could have won by more had they made more of their chances, but will be more than pleased that the first of the goals, on 68 minutes, came from a corner.

Matteo Joseph celebrates after scoring Leeds United's second goal against Sheffield United.

After 50 corners in home games alone this season it was about time the Whites netted from one and they did so with a low ball played in by Joe Rothwell that was met by an onrushing Struijk who buried a powerful shot into the net.

Manager Daniel Farke addressed his side's success at last from a flag kick and was pleased that a planned effort had come off.

He said: “Happy days. Since my first day I am insisting that set-pieces are so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This run is the first in my career. I wasn't happy last season, how we attacked the ball wasn't great. But I saw this goal coming, three in pre-season, top of the league for xG from set-pieces, it was ‘do me a favour lads and bring the goal over the line’.

Leeds United players celebrate Pascal Struijk's goal against Sheffield United.

“We need this. Compliments to our guys in the coaching staff working on this. It's exactly what we've executed, this low delivery and thank God Pascal Struijk is back (this season).

“It's important to score from set pieces when you need to open up teams who sit with a low block.”

Farke was impressed with his players' performance.

He explained: “They were unbeaten and came with six clean sheets in a row so it was a very mature performance from the first until the last second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto takes on Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster.

“We needed a good structure behind the ball. Good balance of being brave and smart.

“We had to remain flexible with and without the ball. The lads delivered excellently after a difficult fortnight.”

Stand-in midfield duo Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka produced excellent displays and came in for praise.

Farke added: “I think it was their best performance,.

“Joe Rothwell has hardly played 90 minutes in the last two years and right now has to deliver a lot for us. Ao Tanaka is taking his first steps in English football. Right now with them both it's not the perfect blend you dream for so we have to adapt our style slightly, be more careful what passes we play because we don't have players who are outstanding to recover the ball again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to them. We worked with them both a lot individually speaking about what we want, showing scenes where they can improve.

“This was a game on a really top level. Nevertheless I'm looking forward to having Ilia and Ethan back at some point but today Joe and Ao deserve all the compliments.”

Blades manager Chris Wilder admitted his team were outplayed.

He said: “We were beaten by the better side. Did not deserve anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They found the energy of passionate home support. It was a tough experience for us all. Got to take it on the chin.

“They were better in all departments. Played quicker, sharper, greater attacking threat.

“Their squad is laden with quality. We have played no teams of this calibre before.”

The game started in tight fashion with both sides struggling initially to create chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first opening was only a half-chance as Largie Ramazani raced onto a slightly overhit through ball. He got there ahead of keeper Michael Cooper, but from the tightest of angles saw his shot hit the outside of the post.

A minute later Ramazani raced onto another through ball only to see his shot well saved low down by Cooper.

There was little coming back from the visitors and Leeds could have broken the deadlock when Cooper's poor clearance was latched onto by Brenden Aaronson whose shot was deflected wide with the keeper still scrambling to get back.

Willy Gnonto then latched on to a poor pass by Kieffer Moore and ran at the visitors' defence, but was crowded out as his shot was deflected and easily saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right on half-time Aaronson had the best chance of the half, but sent his volley over from inside the box.

It was Aaronson again with an opportunity at the start of the second half as he met Junior Firpo's cross only to hit his shot on the turn well over.

Joel Piroe blazed a shot over from the edge of the box when a better option would have been to slide the unmarked Firpo in.

It was still largely one-way traffic and the goal finally arrived to the surprise of everyone bar the manager with Struijk's effort from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder threw on several forwards to try to turn it round, but aside from a shot by Ollie Arblaster that deflected wide the visitors offered little.

Leeds finally had the game won when substitute Joseph raced onto Piroe's through ball, held off a defender and calmly stroked the ball into the net for his second goal of the season.

Leeds United 2

(Struijk 68, Joseph 90)

Sheffield United 0

Friday, October 18, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,695

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo (Byram 90+2); Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto (Solomon 68), Aaronson (James 68), Ramazani (Joseph 78); Piroe (Bamford 90+2).

Sheffield United: Cooper; Shackleton (Gilchrist 61), Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Norrington-Davies (Rak-Sakyi 77); Souza (Brewster 81), Arblaster, Hamer (Peck 61), Burrows; O'Hare (Campbell 61); Moore.

Referee: Lewis Smith