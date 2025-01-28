Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A game between two teams with 35 clean sheets between them this season was never going to be a six-goal thriller so no-one was surprised that Leeds United’s trip to Burnley resulted in a goalless draw.

Whether it will prove to be a good point only time will tell, but it left the Whites two clear at the top of the Championship and three ahead of third-placed Burnley so in the short term the pragmatic approach they took on their trip to Turf Moor has paid some dividends.

Neither manager made any apologies for the cagey match that took place with so much at stake. Perhaps it was case of both sides having more to lose than to gain from the contest at this stage of the season.

United boss Daniel Farke admitted it had not been the most exciting game he had been involved in, but he was happy with the way his players handled it, wishing only that they had been a bit more confident in and around the box.

Dan James went closest to scoring for Leeds United at Burnley with a late shot that forced a save from home keeper James Trafford.

“It was a good result for us, good point on the road,” he said.

“Happy with the clean sheet, our defensive behaviour. Two of the best sides in the league, difficult game, difficult circumstances with the weather.

"They're on a massive unbeaten run as well, especially at home. It was a game of few mistakes. Both teams were struggling to create enough chances.

“I'm pretty happy with how we controlled their processes without the ball.

"But I wish we would have been a bit more confident and committed with the ball. Of course when a chance comes along you have to be a bit more on it.

"In the build-up and midfield play we were patient enough but the final decision, pass or finish could have been a bit more convincing or committed or better prepared. That's the only thing I could criticise a little bit.”

Farke added: “Our supporters are knowledgeable, they know how complicated it is and how important the point was to stay top, stay unbeaten and keep the distance.

"They know Burnley is a really good side, played Premier League last season, unbeaten in ages, it was more or less a really good point, a pragmatical point. I wouldn't say the sexiest piece of football.

"It's quite often when two of the best sides play one another and no-one makes a mistake it looks a bit like a chess game.”

Leeds made most of the running in the contest with Burnley content to sit back and soak up pressure despite being the home team.

It was soon easy to see why Burnley had conceded only nine goals this season as their organised defence made it difficult for the Whites – and just as easy to see why they are averaging little over a goal a game as they rarely got forward in numbers.

They did not manage a single effort on target all game, with just a couple of difficult headers sent wide by Zian Flemming to offer any sort of threat in the first half.

At Elland Road earlier in the season Burnley did not manage a single shot in the second half and it was the same again here.

Leeds, however, have failed to score against Burnley in three hours of football and rarely looked like finding the back of the net.

They did have the better chances with Dan James having the only real opportunities with one in each half – shooting wide in the first half and forcing the only save of the match from James Trafford in the 89th minute.

There were shouts for a penalty that fell on deaf ears when Sam Byram fell under a challenge from Jaidon Anthony as he was trying to control a ball over the top of the home defence.

Former Leeds loan player Anthony did not make contact with the ball so was a little fortunate. But it was no surprise a spot kick was not awarded by referee Josh Smith who angered Whites players and fans several times with his decisions – so much so that United had two players harshly booked for dissent after two of the worst decisions of the night.

In truth it was a game that did not deserve a goal with Leeds too often let down by the final ball or a lack of composure when presented with a promising position. Their play up to the area was fine, but bad control or slowing the play down up front made it too easy for Burnley to keep the clean sheet they were after.

Burnley 0

Leeds United 0

Monday, January 27, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 21,329

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Humphreys; Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill (Hannibal 90+2); Anthony, Foster (Sarmiento 74); Flemming.

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev (Guilavogui 90+2), Tanaka; James, Aaronson, Solomon (Ramazani 71); Piroe (Joseph 71).

Referee: Josh Smith