Daniel Farke admitted he protected star Midfielder Ao Tanaka when he substituted him early in the second half of their 2-0 win over Norwich City.

Tanaka was the best player on the pitch in the first half, but was booked, perhaps a bit harshly, for a tackle in the seventh minute and committed a worse looking challenge after the break.

Referee Matthew Donohoe chose leniency and did not issue a second yellow card for Tanaka and manager Farke acted quickly in taking the player off.

He did have the luxury of having another quality midfielder on the bench to bring on in Ilia Gruev, but accepted the decision was made after what was deemed Tanaka's second foul of the game – and the decision proved correct as the Whites, already one up at this stage went on to stroll to another home victory.

Ao Tanaka was substitued early after being at risk of a sending off against Norwich City.

"The only chance to change the game would be a yellow/red card for my player," said Farke.

“For me it was never a situation where Ao should be sent-off. When should a player not be allowed to play on? Either if he's there with a brutal foul – there was not one brutal foul from Ao – or a tactical foul that avoids a big counter chance. It was neither.

"Ao is probably the fairest player in the whole of Western Europe – although he's from Japan – and he made two fouls. Does he deserve to be sent off because of two fouls? I don't think so.

"For me it was a case of an experienced side thinking, 'This guy's on a yellow card' - I think even the first yellow card was a bit doubtful. If there is another foul, make a bit more of this, roll a little bit around.

Manor Solomon put Leeds United ahead against Norwich City after just 31 seconds.

“There was no need for treatment and it was a tactical foul deep in the opponent's half.

“Also under the rules. there's no chance to give him a yellow card. I don't like this rule but if you play advantage you can't go back and give a yellow card for a tactical foul, you can just give it if it is a brutal and relentless foul.

"Yes, Ao was a bit naive because an experienced side try to use this in their favour and he has to learn from this but I don't for a minute feel he deserved not to play on.

"In his first season in English football you have to protect him a little bit.”

Leeds made another flying start with Manor Solomon's goal after just 31 seconds, but had to wait until the 65th minute for their second goal and Farke did not think his team were at their best.

He explained: “Sometimes when you score the first goal a bit easy and early you think it's a walk in the park and give two per cent less. Not today because we didn’t give anything away, but we were not good in the details, bit slow in the head, not that accurate with passing. It was not easy, the pitch was not great. The last game was just two and a half days ago.

“The goal was beneficial for the result, but not our performance. You can score too early sometimes.

“It was perhaps not our most exciting game and most shining performance, for that we were too solid and dominant in our defending behaviour. We literally didn't give one opportunity away.

“I think xG in the second half was 0.0. Nothing out of the game, nothing out of set pieces.

“It was not our best performance but in January after many games, in a busy week, this is how you should win such a game.

“With the 2-0 the game was more or less won and we concentrated on being rock solid. We could relax a bit more instead of investing too much. It was then a pretty controlled performance. An important three points and it gives us more confidence.”

It could not have been a better start as despite Norwich kicking off Leeds were celebrating in the first minute as a lovely one-two on half-way between Brenden Aaronson and Jayden Bogle led to Dan James running free down the right. His low cross then found fellow winger Solomon who netted from a close range for a picture book goal.

Further early attacks came to nothing after disappointing final passes and Norwich began to play the ball about nicely, without ever having much of a threat in the final third.

They did manage a couple of efforts and kept the Whites quiet for a long spell in the opening half, although Joel Piroe saw a shot easily saved, Aaronson got to a through ball ahead of keeper Angus Gunn only to be unable to turn the ball in and James sent a shot wide.

On the stroke of half-time United almost came up with a goal of the season contender when Tanaka's fantastic crossfield pass found Bogle in the area and the full-back hit a snap volley that had to be saved by Gunn.

From the resulting corner the ball bobbled around the box and Ethan Ampadu was prevented from latching onto it by a defender with his arms all around him, but no penalty was awarded.

Leeds turned up the heat after the break with Piroe having an effort saved and Joe Rodon heading wide.

Substitute Junior Firpo made an almost instant impression with a great run down the left. He then combined with Solomon and chipped the ball in for James who was unable to head home at the back post.

Norwich failed to clear, however, and Solomon crossed the ball back in with James this time making no mistake with a close range finish for his seventh goal of the season.

It was comfortable from this point with the visitors not managing a single effort on goal in the remainder and their only small threat coming from several corners.

Only a couple of good saves by Gunn prevented the Whites from winning by a bigger margin as Bogle hit an angled shot and Largie Ramazani's strike from range looked like sneaking into the bottom corner of the net.

Late on Piroe's header from a corner went just wide and just evaded Josuha Guilavogui at the far post.

Leeds United 2

(Solomon 1, James 65)

Norwich City 0

Championship

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Attendance: 35,157

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Firpo 55); Tanaka (Gruev 55), Rothwell (Guilavogui 89); James (Gnonto 74), Aaronson, Solomon (Ramazani 74); Piroe.

Norwich: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene (Myles 72); McLean, Fisher (Mahovo 72); Hernandez (Crnac 72), Marcondes, Dobbin (Hills 90); Schwartau (Sargent 59).

Referee: Matthew Donohue