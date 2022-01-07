2. James Milner

Local lad James Milner was another who was quick to make an impact as a teenager at Leeds United. Making his debut as a substitute against West Ham on November 10, 2002, he was the the second-youngest player ever to play in the Premier League, at the age of 16 years and 309 days. On December 26, 2002, he then became the then youngest player to score in the Premiership, with a goal in a 2–1 win against Sunderland. He has gone on to have an illustrious career and is currently with Liverpool after spells with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City. He also has 61 caps for England.