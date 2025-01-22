Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spain under 21 international striker Mateo Joseph is determined to help guide Leeds United to the promised land.

The Whites are flying high at the top of the Championship with 21-year-old Joseph featuring 28 times already this season, either starting or off the bench.

A memorable return to the Premier League is top of the ambitious West Yorkshire club’s hit list as they look to regain their coveted top tier status and Joseph wants to play his part in getting United up.

“Confidence is good, but we always have a confidence about us,” Joseph told SportsBoom.com/football/betting/.

Mateo Joseph in action for Leeds United this season.

“We know what we’re capable of, but we also know that we have to work hard for it.

“We’re trying to work hard in every day of training and every week in our matches, that’s what we’re focused on doing.

“I’m really enjoying the season, playing at a club like Leeds is great. I’m enjoying every moment, but I believe I can still improve a lot of things.

“But I’m just enjoying the process and enjoying the team’s form, we are in a good moment and just need to keep going."

Joseph is happy to have committed to life in England.

He reflected: “I’ve got a big part of my family now living in England, so that made my move here a lot easier.

“It helped me adapt to everything, so I have to be thankful for that because it’s great to have known a lot of things about the country before moving here.

“The language was obviously a big part, so I was pleased with that and I definitely feel I’ve settled with the team and the club. I’m really happy to be part of this group.”

Joseph initially joined Leeds on a three-year deal in January 2022, but the former Escobedo, Racing Santander and Espanyol young gun could not help the club from being relegated to the second tier after three seasons back in the Premier League.

Last season the Elland Road outfit finished third, but agonisingly missed out on promotion with a 1-0 play-off final loss to rivals Southampton at Wembley.

Joseph made a good enough impression, however, to be offered and sign a long term contract extension that keeps him at Leeds until 2028 and he has been more involved with the first team this season after earning the trust of manager Daniel Farke.

“He’s really good,” said Joseph. “In training he’s always focused on the attention to detail. Whether it’s a pass or a touch, he demands a lot.

“I think you can see that on the pitch because the team is doing well."

“A lot of players have improved with him and everyone is happy because everything is going well. But we have to stay positive and keep working.

“He had good experience in this division, so every time he says something it nearly always happens.

“In home and away games it usually does, he’s won this division twice, so we have to keep going and listen to what he says, for sure.”

Joseph has only scored twice this season, but is confident more goals will come for him.

“I want more goals, definitely,” added Joseph. “But at the same time I don’t have to be too hard on myself, because even when you watch teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid, even the best strikers in the world miss good chances.

“Every situation is different, but I’m just going to keep going because the goals have always come.

“The goals will come, for sure, with the work that I do. I’m confident of that. I’m going to keep the head relaxed and do my thing.”