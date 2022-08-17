Mixed start to new Northern Premier League campaign for Ossett United

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after their flying start they came down to earth with a bump with a 3-0 home defeat to Stockton Town on Tuesday night.

For the first game United geared up for a tough start on the road with a trip to take on Carlton Town, who only just missed out on a play-off place in the Midlands Division last season.

But despite a slow pace to a game played in high temperatures it was Ossett who emerged victorious 2-0.

Ollie Fearon scored his first goal in a competitive game for Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

United came close to opening the scoring when Ify Ofoegbu was only denied by a fine save from home keeper Mike Emery.

Ofoegbu then crossed the ball for Ollie Fearon, but the recent signing sent his header over.

Martin Ball had the best opportunity for Carlton with a header that was blocked before Ofoegbu again went close on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors started the second half quickly and effectively won the game with two goals in three minutes.

Fearon headed home a Joe Stacey cross in the 54th minute before Ofoegbu turned the ball home after a scramble in the penalty area.

Edd Hall’s great save to deny Jack Deakin preserved the two-goal lead, but on the whole United’s defence stood firm to make it back to back clean sheets at the start of the season.

Ossett were quickly back in action on Tuesday at home to Stockton Town and despite the backing of a 400 plus crowd they could not repeat their impressive start.

Elliott Beddow put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute and they had more chances in the opening half before doubling their advantage through Nathan Mulligan.

Fearon had Ossett’s first shot on target on 35 minutes and they looked to improve after the break with Joe Stacey going close.

But Stockton netted again through Cameron Painter and held on to their three-goal lead until the final whistle.

Ossett have boosted their squad with the acquisition of 22-year-old central midfielder Joe Parkin, who has previous Northern Premier League experience with Grantham Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

He is a graduate of the successful Handsworth FC set up, where he was seen as an attacking midfielder by the Ambers, and is eager to link up with Ossett co-manager Jas Colliver once again after he gave him his first opportunity to play NPL football.

Jas said: “Joe is an honest lad, he trains as he plays and wants to win.

"He travelled to Carlton Town on Saturday without a deal on the table, to me that means a lot. His first question wasn’t ‘how much’ it was ‘when can I get involved with the lads?’