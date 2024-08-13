Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They left it late, but Wakefield AFC got their much needed win at Dronfield Town in the NCE Division One.

After losing their first two fixtures Junior Roberti’s men headed into the weekend very much needing a win to finally get their campaign up and running and they came up with a 1-0 win courtesy of Morgan James’ injury-time strike, writes Austin Ainsworth.

New signing Hagie Damba made his debut in goal – becoming Wakefield’s third goalkeeper in three games and an incredible seventh different goalkeeper to feature for Wakefield over the last two seasons – while Kieran Haigh also made his debut to partner captain Jack Durkin in defence. Callum Charlton returned from suspension at left-back, with the only other change in the 4-2-3-1 formation from the previous week being Jaydan Sandhu coming back into the starting line-up in place of Ben Gelder; Billy Mole moving further up the pitch to start as Wakefield’s central striker.

Wakefield had the better of the first halves in their past two losses, but that was not quite so here in a largely even, but turgid, affair in Derbyshire.

Match winner Morgan James. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

For all their possession, they struggled to get up the pitch and managed only one shot on target in the half.

Dronfield did not fare much better, but did at least test Damba on a couple of occasions, the second of which was a fierce half-volley from the edge of the box that drew an impeccable, stretching save from the new keeper.

In a half with little to excite the vast contingent of travelling Wakefield fans, it was the goalkeeper who most caught the eye, not just for those accomplished saves, but also when he showed ice in his veins when playing out from the back, leaving the Dronfield attack embarrassed when he dummied the ball around them on more than one occasion.

Wakefield did have some sight of goal, their best opportunity of the half coming through Mole after excellent work from Kiyani Morris down the left to beat his man and cross.

Mole, who had been tireless in his running but received little service up to then, chested the ball down and attempted a half-volley at goal. However, with the connection not quite as sweet as it could have been, the Dronfield goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

Sebastian Losa replaced Mason Rubie at half-time with Wakefield needing a spark to get them going in the second half.

Although the away side’s superiority was greater in the second period and the threat that Dronfield had shown in the first half greatly diminished, it was still a tough watch; the game too-often disrupted by the constant sounding of the referee’s whistle for every minor event and, perhaps as a result, Wakefield struggling to get close to anything like their full stride.

And yet they could have had the lead on the hour when a quick counter from a ball out from defence played Mole in on goal. Having displayed great strength and determination to win the ball and muscle past the last man, Mole’s shot was too close to the goalkeeper, who made a great stop when one against one.

Nine times out of 10 Wakefield’s all-time top-scorer would have hit the back of the net, but his wait for the elusive 50th goal for the club must go on.

Not long after, he was moved into a free role to the right, as Ben Gelder came on up front. The striker did provide a focal point for the away side, but chances remained at a premium.

Things were not helped from a Wakefield perspective when captain Jack Durkin was given a yellow card and 10 minute sin-bin for something said to the referee.

The numerical disadvantage did not seem to have any affect on the game, which was increasingly looking like it would play out to a goalless draw, particularly after Gelder missed a near open goal from 10 yards when he attempted to shoot first-time from Losa’s excellent, driven cross.

Kenan McKenzie-Grey came on for Morris with just minutes remaining and he did provide impetus for Wakefield with his blistering pace and directness.

He played his part in a dramatic finish, as his willingness to run at defenders set the wheels in motion for a Wakefield winner in the third of six additional minutes of added time.

It was a good move, Wakefield’s slickest of the match, with McKenzie-Grey running at the full-back down the left before checking his run and passing back to Sandhu who picked out James in a central area in front of the packed Dronfield box.

James played the ball to Losa and continued his run to the edge of the “D”. Losa, facing away from goal, bamboozled his markers with a deft, first-time flick which was immediately struck by James, low and hard to the goalkeeper’s right; the strike initiating wild scenes of celebration from the Wakefield players, bench and fans alike.

The Falcons held on for the much-needed win, on a day where the points were all that mattered.

Although clearly not achieving full-flight, Wakefield displayed other important traits of determination, doggedness and a better look about them defensively – as evidenced by the clean sheet.

The result pushes Wakefield a little further up the table, with them now sitting 16th after three games, albeit having played a game less than many of the other sides.

The table will take a back seat, however, with Wakefield set for NCE League Cup action tonight (Tuesday), 7.45pm. It is an immediate re-match, as Dronfield are again the opposition.

With the news that Wakefield are set to leave Belle Vue after just one season at Wakefield Trinity’s ground, the cup match will be the first to be played back at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium, with the Faclons set to make a welcome return to Post Office Road for the next two years; a place where many happy memories are held for them and it is hoped many more will be made.