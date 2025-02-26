Mustapha Konateh seals comeback victory for Wakefield Athletic

Hero of the hour, 18-year-old midfielder Mustapha Konateh who hit an 88th minute winning goal for Wakefield Athletic in their 2-1 away win at Dale Club.

​Two late goals saw 10-man Wakefield Athletic come from behind to overcome Dale Club 2-1 in a Wakefield Sunday Premiership One fixture played on a rainy and windswept morning.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hero of the hour was 18-year-old midfielder Mustapha Konateh who hit the winning goal in the 88th minute with a superb strike from an acute angle.

Stand-in goalkeeper Jack Rothery had no noteworthy saves to make in the opening half with their rearguard of Hammad Ali, Mohammed Usman, Joe Dack and Josh Harrison in commanding form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, 17-year-old stand-in striker Jake Shaw twice went close with efforts on target.

Striker Rich Normington notched four first half goals in Wakefield Athletic A's 7-0 success over Forty-Two FC in the Presidents Trophy competition.

Athletic were jolted when reduced to 10 players five minutes into the second half as a last-ditch recovery challenge was deemed a foul by the referee and a red card was the result.

Manager Davy Jones reshuffled his restricted resources and Banta Darboe, Liam Norbury, Gavin Pearson and Kane Whittaker worked overtime to restrict the threat of the physical and robust home side.

But Dale went ahead in the 70th minute when Jamie Allinson nudged the ball over the line following a scramble in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic gambled and attacked in numbers and the risk paid off when they scored twice in the dying minutes.

Two-goal heroes Ryan Jones (left) and Chris Crawshaw are pictured with goalkeeping hero Ali Jamegay after Wakefield Athletic B's 4-1 Championship One win over Flockton FC.

In the 86th minute, skipper Gavin Pearson played a through ball which was latched onto by Kane Whitaker who ran through and beat the home goalkeeper in a one-on-one for the equaliser.

And the winner came two minutes later when Liam Norbury won possession before finding Jake Shaw on the angle of the edge of the opposition box. He beat a tight offside trap and unselfishly squared to Konateh who produced a clinical finish for the winning strike.

The Howdens man of the match was shared by Mohammed Usman, Liam Norbury and Joe Dack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Rich Normington notched four first half goals to help Wakefield Athletic A to smash seven unanswered goals past Forty-Two FC in their defence of the Presidents Trophy.

Athletic had a rare full bench and players to spare, so the decision to rest Dalton Holford and Lee Mulligan was made with one eye on bigger fixtures to come.

Forty-Two started with only 10 men due to some late arrivals and Athletic failed to take full advantage of their numerical advantage and were lethargic until Rich Normington, with his first touch of the game, opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a typically cool finish when the ball dropped to him in the box.

Athletic continued to be too ponderous on the ball as Forty-Two sat back to try and limit the damage. But Normington scored his second with his second touch of the game after some good combination work from Dom Taylor and Ash Downing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing was then shoved from behind in the box, leaving the referee Chris Morritt no choice but to point at the spot and Rich Normington was afforded the chance to complete a first half hat-trick. He took his opportunity by sending the Forty-Two keeper the wrong way and coolly slotting home.

Forty-Two continued to work hard and a defensive mix-up between Joe Scargill and Danny Carter allowed them to have a well-struck effort on target, forcing a quality reaction save from Will Rushforth.

Rich Normington was not finished, though, and, with Taylor again proving to be too much for his opposite number to handle, he fired in first time from Taylor’s cross to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Forty-Two never stopped working, but were outclassed and even when they had 11 men on the pitch, they failed to really pose a threat until early in the second half as they hit the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh legs were introduced and added some fresh impetus to the Athletic attack with Dean Normington showing his creative ability and driving the team forward.

Luke Barraclough got his rewards for a good performance from the bench in the previous game when his header from a corner hit the post, but he was alert enough to follow in and tap the rebound in to score his second goal in as many games.

With so many substitutes at their disposal, Athletic kept making changes and Ash Downing was put onto the left wing from where he scored a fine individual goal when he drifted inside, beat a couple of players and placed one to the despairing Forty-Two keeper’s right and into the bottom corner.

Dean Normington rounded off the scoring when he hit a speculative effort from just inside the Forty-Two half that somehow was not held by the keeper and went in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic move onto the quarter-final of the Presidents Trophy competition in good form and now face newcomers to the league East End Park United this Sunday at home.

The On Track Coffee man of the match went to Rich Normington, Joe Scargill and Dave Mitchell.

Wakefield Athletic B continued their rich vein of form with a dominant 4-1 home victory over Flockton FC in Championship One.

The way the fixtures worked out, Athletic played the same team away just two weeks previously. This time, however, they were far more solid in defence with Josh Hemmingway, Andrew Jackson, Josh Noon and goalkeeper Ali Jamegay in solid form, only conceding a late consolation goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Crainey posted early warnings with two rasping long-range efforts. However, it was makeshift striker Chris Crawshaw who opened the scoring in the 14th minute, when a cross from the left-flank by Kieran Noon skimmed off a visiting defender’s head only to ricochet off Crawshaw's head and land beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

Flockton poised isolated threats of their own and forced Athletic goalkeeper Ali Jamegay into a couple of point-plank saves in each half.

Although Athletic created the best chances and dominated possession, they had to wait until four minutes into the second half to double their lead. Crawshaw was on target again as he scrambled to keep the ball out of the keeper’s hands and then duly steered it into the net from close range.

Ten minutes later Matty Wootton squared the ball to Ryan Jones, who steered the ball over the line from close range after a tactical switch from full-back to the wing, by manager Jonny Wootton which paid dividends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With seven minutes remaining substitute Abdul Mohammedkair set up Jones, who netted from close in again to register his brace.

The never-say-die Flockton rallied late, scoring a consolation goal through Tom Wadsworth.

The Wates man of the match went to Tom Buxton, Will Marshall and Ryan Jones.