Nash Connolly sets Hemsworth MW on way to crucial win over Winterton Rangers

Nash Connolly was on target in Hemsworth MW's 3-0 victory over Winterton Rangers.

Nash Connolly’s first goal since his return to the club from Ossett United gave Wells a flying start in the fifth minute and it remained 1-0 to half-time.

Two quick goals in two minutes after the break then ensured it would be the home side celebrating victory.

First, young midfield prospect Sam Tingle netted then from the next attack striker Seon Ripley, who was voted man of the match, found the back of the net to cap his fine hard working display up front.

It was only the third league win of the season for Hemsworth, but they are now only two points behind third from bottom Albion Sports, who they are still to play.

A tough task to follow it up beckons, however, as Wells make the short travel to play third-placed Garforth Town tomorrow night.

Glasshoughton Welfare were without a game last weekend, but are back in action this Saturday when at home to Worsbrough Bridge in the NCE Division One.

Welfare are currently in 14th place and will be up against opponents six places higher and six points better off.