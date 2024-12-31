NCEL round-up: Horbury Town are back on track while Glasshoughton Welfare stun promotion contenders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Horbury Town put back to back defeats behind them as they went 14 points clear again at the top of the NCE Division One with a key 3-1 victory at Swallownest.

After their recent hiccup they silenced doubters with a strong away display in South Yorkshire. James Travis put them ahead after 15 minutes and they were two up by half-time with James Cudworth netting.

Swallownest fought back after the break as Alex Wonham pulled a goal back, but Town held firm in defence and made sure of their victory late on with Gibril Bojang on target.

Horbury now play a massive game this Saturday when they are at home to local rivals Wakefield AFC who are one of their two main challengers for promotion this season.​

Wakefield go into the game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic.

There was nothing disappointing about the 478 crowd, which was the biggest for a game in the division this season. But the Falcons paid for missing chances and as a result slipped a place to seventh in the table. They do have games in hand on all the teams above them, however, and have played four fewer than Horbury who are 18 points ahead of them.

Nostell MW were involved in a six-goal thriller at Yorkshire Amateur in their NCE Division One game.

After going two down in the first 20 minutes Welfare battled back with Gracjan Klimczak and Jack Maeer netting either side of half-time.

Ammas scored again, but Lance Friedrich sealed a point for battling Nostell who now host Selby Town this Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare stunned promotion-chasing Wombwell Town in a goal-laden NCE Division One game.

Christian Fox​’s men came out on top in a nine-goal thriller in which the result did not tell the full tale of how good the mid-table Glasshoughton side were on this occasion.

Evan Fortune-West gave Welfare a flying start with the opening goal just three minutes in and it got even better for them when Liam Flanagan doubled the advantage.

Second-placed Wombwell hit back through an Owen Sykes free-kick on the stroke of half-time, but did not know what hit them after the break.

Flanagan made it 3-1 on 58 minutes and soon after was celebrating his hat-trick while Fortune-West’s second made it 5-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Wombwell did not give up and their former Houghton midfielder Danny Youel gave them hope with two goals in two minutes late on.

When Eddie Agnew then netted in the first minute of added time it was suddenly 5-4 and Welfare had a nervous further five minutes to see out to complete their victory.

Glasshoughton got over the line and will be looking to push on again when at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic thus Saturday.

Frickley Athletic suffered a third successive defeat in the NCE Premier as they went down 2-0 at Albion Sports.

They were behind from the third minute to a goal from Nathan Cartman and although they kept battling a second effort nine minutes from time by Aran Basi sealed their fate.

The defeat kept the Blues in 15th place ahead of a return to home soil against Barton Town on Saturday.