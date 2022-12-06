The Toolstation NCE Division One basement club have often performed much better than their results this season and that was the case as they were unable to take the many chances on offer against play-offs pushing opponents.

They also had to play a substantial part of the second half without a recognised goalkeeper after Alfie Hayes had to go off injured and striker Nathan Perks donned the gloves.

He did well only to be beaten by the winning goal scored by Billy Mole 17 minutes from time.

Nathan Perks looks to control the ball for Glasshoughton Welfare in their game against Wakefield AFC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Welfare had made the better start and were ahead in the fifth minute through George Munashe Mwale.

But Wakefield hit back after the break, equalising five minutes into the second half when Kieran Ceesay finished a fine move.

Glasshoughton will be hoping for a change of fortune this Saturday when they travel to play Staveley MW.

Hemsworth MW left it late to score, but came home with a point from their NCE Premier game at Bottesford Town.

Elliot Owen scored Frickley Athletic's first goal in their narrow defeat to Garforth Town. Picture: John Hobson

They were trailing 1-0 going into added time, but clinched a 1-1 draw with a last minute Andy Horbury goal, finished from close range after a good move.

The first half had been goalless before the hosts went ahead through Tom Johnson five minutes into the second half.

It looked like Wells’ luck was out when Adam Wilson hit the woodwork, but they kept going right to the finish and were rewarded at the end.

Hemsworth now have back to back home games as they host Silsden this Saturday then Thackley next Tuesday.

Frickley Athletic goalkeeper Charlie Preston leaps highest to a high ball put into the box by Garforth Town. Picture: John Hobson

Frickley Athletic were unable to make it back to back Premier victories as they lost 3-2 at promotion-chasing Garforth Town.

They were level at 1-1 at half-time after Elliot Owen quickly equalised Nick Thompson’s opening goal.

But James Burgess and Dexter Ball found the target after the break for the hosts to leave the Blues with a mountain to climb.

They kept going and were rewarded by a late goal from Kofi Appiah with a stunning strike from all of 35 yards out, but it came too late to lead to a comeback.

Frickley entertain Bottesford Town this Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm.

Horbury Town dropped down to third in Toolstation NCE Division One after they narrowly went down to mid-table Ollerton Town.

They were unable to put away any of the chances they created from strong pressure at times, but looked to be heading for a point only for Joe Lumley’s goal after 87 minutes to give the home team a 1-0 win.

Horbury were due to be in County Cup action last night at Thackley and are back on home turf this Saturday in their last game before Christmas as they entertain Rossington Main who are only below them in the league on goal difference.

Nostell MW let a two-goal lead slip as they had to settle for a point from their home game with Retford in their Division One match.

The game remained scoreless until the last 20 minutes when Nathan Hawkhead put Welfare ahead with a great strike from distance.

Tawheed Ahmed doubled the advantage three minutes later and it seemed Nostell were set fair for a fine victory over higher placed opponents.

But Retford fought on with William Tomlinson quickly pulling a goal back and they snatched a point with a late Oliver Lobley equaliser.