NCEL round-up: Mixed fortunes for Nostell MW, Frickley Athletic and Glasshoughton Welfare

Once again they were on the wrong end of the score in a close game with their 2-1 defeat making it seven games in all competitions without a win.

The Blues failed to get out of the traps in the first half and left themselves with a mountain to climb when going two down in the first 24 minutes.

Goole exerted all the early pressure and were rewarded when Chris Spinks scored direct from a free-kick.

Goole goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale gets up highest to punch the ball away as Frickley Athletic go on the attack. Picture: John Hobson www.johnhobsonphotographer.co.uk

Ben Ellison-Tope hit a cross-cum-shot wide for Frickley’s first effort on goal, but within a minute they were 2-0 down as a cross was headed in by Callum Petch.

The rest of the half was scrappy with the visitors only springing into life when Richard Collier sent a glancing header just wide.

Frickley were better after the break and after Collier had a free-kick well saved they pulled a goal back on 53 minutes as Al Keita crossed to Lloyd Smith who controlled before tucking away from six yards for his second goal in his first two games for the club.

The Blues had more of the ball, but their final pass or cross all too often let them down and they were unable to find an equaliser.

Action from Frickley's narrow defeat at Goole. Picture: John Hobson, www.johnhobsonphotographer.co.uk

The closest they came to a second goal was when the Goole keeper was forced into a fine save to keep out Szymon Czubik’s header.

The result saw Frickley drop to within six points of the bottom two and they are looking a little nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone ahead of the next game this Saturday at home to Maltby Main (1.30pm kick-off).

Glasshoughton Welfare manager Lee Vigars was left frustrated that his side came home empty handed from their Toolstation NCE Division One game at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

As has often been the case in recent weeks Welfare had plenty of the game, but none of the luck as they hit the woodwork twice and went down 2-1.

All the goals came in the first half with James Woodhouse scoring their goal in between efforts for the home side from Harley Holt and Elliot Wilson.

"I’m beginning to sound like a scratched CD, but we performed so well without any reward – again,” said Vigars.

"Due to a number of issues within the club, which have been out of our control, it has been hard work scraping a team together, never mind a full 16-man squad.

"On a pitch that was unbelievably heavy if you ever needed a full bench to rotate tired legs it was the day. But we couldn’t do that.

"With all this in mind the performance the 12 of them put in was tremendous. We created so many chances that on another day we come away from Barnsley with a comfortable win, but the ball just wouldn’t go in for us.

"I couldn’t ask any more. They crawled off the pitch at the end due to the work they’d put in.”

Glasshoughton are on their travels again this Saturday when they take on Harrogate Railway Athletic.

After three games without a win Nostell MW climbed the Toolstation NCE Division One table again when they ran out home winners against Swallownest.

Welfare went into the game two points behind their opponents and were quickly on the back foot when Liam Frost put Swallownest ahead after only two minutes.

The hosts had more defending to do in the early stages, but gradually found their feet in the game. After Jack McGahan’s free-kick was saved, they equalised as Joe Wood drove the ball into the box where it was met by the oncoming Liam Ormsby.

Nostell went ahead three minutes before half-time with Ormsby again on target, after linking again with Wood.

They carried on the good work into the second period with substitute Tawheed Ahmed making an impact with three attempts before the keeper was able to fumble the ball away.

Shouts for a penalty fell on deaf ears after Ormsby went down in the box before Ormsby went close to his hat-trick following good work by Ahmed and Luis Penny-Larter.

Ormsby went even closer when hitting the post soon after and Swallownest’s hopes of a fightback were hit when they lost a player to the sin-bin for 10 minutes.

Rhys Westcarr had to make a good save to keep Nostell ahead before they finally put the game to bed when Ahmed smashed the ball into the net.

Kayden Henry was man of the match on his debut.

Nostell now travel to Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday (2pm).

Emley AFC were not in action last weekend, but host NCE Premier leaders North Ferriby in a huge game this Saturday.