New memorial benches dedicated to three Glasshoughton Welfare stalwarts

The benches were a joint purchase between the club and the District FA and will remain as a lasting memorial to Barry Bennett, Frank MacLachlan and Colin Sanderson, all of who were members of Castleford & District FA with over 100 years of service in total to the District Association and who were tireless workers for Glasshoughton Welfare AFC.
The afternoon gave everyone a chance to get together to remember Barry, Frank and Colin and to look back on the good times had by all in seasons past.
The benches, made of durable recycled plastic, will last many years and give spectators a comfortable seat from which to watch future Welfare games.