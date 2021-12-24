Ossett United appoint Jas Colliver and Mark Ward as new management team

Ossett United's new management team, Jas Colliver and Mark Ward, with chairman James Rogers.

Jas and Wardy will take a watching brief for the game against Tadcaster Albion on Monday before taking up the reigns on Tuesday in preparation for United's New Year’s Day game at Ingfield against Brighouse Town.

Colliver’s last appointment was at Grantham Town, which he left a few weeks ago, and before that he had had extensive managerial experience at Staveley MW, Sheffield FC and Handsworth.

Wardy, a former England Youth International, recently led Buxton FC to a 20 game unbeaten start to the season and before that had been involved at AFC Mansfield and Hednesford Town among others.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the appointment, chairman James Rogers said: “Following the departure of Wayne Benn last week, whilst it was important that we moved swiftly to appoint a replacement, we also needed to ensure we found the right management team to achieve our ambitions looking forward.

"I am, therefore, really pleased that we are today able to announce the appointment of Jas Colliver and Mark Ward as our new management team.

"They have the experience we were looking for, with time spent at both step four and step three of the non-league pyramid and they both have a very clear vision of what they will bring to Ossett United Football Club.

"Their short term aim is to build on the good work shown in the earlier part of the season and get the feel good factor back into everyone involved with the club. From there we can then kick-on and get this club where it needs to be.

"I’d like to also thank James Walshaw and Ross Killock for the great leadership they have shown over the last week in their caretaker role in preparation for our game on Monday.”

Jas Colliver said: “I am delighted to accept the position of manager of Ossett United and really look forward to working with the board, Mark Ward and the existing squad to turn round the recent slump in form and have the club once again climbing the table.

"The side are in a very good position in the table but recent results do not reflect the ability I see in the squad. Wardy and I have already spoken to the current caretaker managers and discussed where the squad needs to be strengthened and will look to bring in some new faces to complement what we already have here.

"I am very much aware of the fantastic support this club has and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible on New Years Day when we host Brighouse Town, as well as the travelling support a few days earlier at Tadcaster. Both Wardy and I believe the club has a lot of potential and look forward to being the ones that fulfil that, your vocal support will only help make that happen!.”

Mark Ward said: “Jas gave me a call a couple of days ago saying he was applying for the job here at Ossett United and asked if I would join him, I didn’t have to think twice.

"Jas and I have known each other a long time having played together as well as against each other and we have also been in opposition dugouts.

"We both bring different skills to the table and together I am confident that we will make a very strong team.

"We attended the interview together and both left excited at the prospect of managing this side and straight away looked at the squad at our disposal and began considering where we would look to strengthen it.