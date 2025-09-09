Ossett United are knocked out of FA Trophy by 10-man Nantwich

Ossett United players line-up before their FA Trophy tie with Nantwich Town.

After an encouraging draw in the league in midweek it was back to disappointment for Ossett United as they exited the FA Trophy at the first qualifying round stage against Nantwich Town at Ingfield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3-1 defeat meant it is concentrate on the league time for James Walshaw’s men although the manager was not too disheartened by the performance against opponents from the NPL West.

United did miss a chance to go through, however, with their visitors playing the whole of the second half with 10 men following a red card for Ben Hockenhull for two bookable offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry Bircumshaw gave Town the lead in the eighth minute, taking the ball past his marker before finishing low past keeper Aleks Petrovic.

Ossett came close to replying when Ben Tweed’s free-kick hit the side netting and only last ditch defending prevented further chances.

But Nantwich made it 2-0 on 23 minutes as Byron Moore capitalised on a mix-up at the back and they were lucky to stay two up with Tweed hitting the post.

Their fortune was not to last as Hockenhull was booked for a foul in the 37th minute and sent-off four minutes later after the referee accused him of simulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett almost immediately took advantage as a low free-kick was turned in by Callum Petch.

They will have fancied their chances of completing the comeback after the break, but it was the visitors who scored next through a fine strike by Alex Panter.

United kept going in a bid to rescue the tie, but Petch hit the side netting and the Town keeper made a couple of fine saves to keep it to 3-1 until the final whistle.

“We gifted them two goals, but anyone who was there would say Ossett were the better side,” said Ossett boss Walshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were. We created a number of opportunities in the first half and the keeper’s pulled off a brilliant save from Tweedy.

"We scored a good goal, which gave us belief at half-time, but on the flip side you can’t gift goals.

"We played well in spells and it’s about getting that consistency now. Nobody is going to be working harder than myself and the players.

"I believe in the players and they are on board with what we are trying to do. I don’t think anyone can fault a lack of effort, we just go back to consistency. We are doing things right, but we are not doing things right all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lapses in concentration are what’s not getting us results, but we’ve got some fantastic players. I singled out one player out in particular – I think Bed Tweed was fantastic, absolutely head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch in the first half.”

United drew 1-1 with in-form Bridlington Town in their midweek match in the NPL East when Conor Qualter scored an injury-time equaliser.

They are back to league action next Tuesday when away to Dunston.