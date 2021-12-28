Ossett United back to winning ways before new management team takes charge

Ross Killock, who along with James Walshaw, took temporary charge for Ossett United's 3-2 win at Tadcaster Albion.

With James Walshaw and Ross Killock in temporary charge for their only game before new management team of Jas Colliver and Mark Ward takes over from today, United came out on top 3-2 to move back up to seventh in the table.

Aaron Haswell put Ossett ahead after 29 minutes and they led 1-0 at half-time. It could have been a bigger lead after Walshaw was brought down in the area, but the joint caretaker manager saw his penalty saved.

Early second half goals from Jack Carr and Edward Church turned the game round to put the hosts 2-1 up, but Ossett dug in and hit back to level through Reon Potts.

They then went on to earn the points when Charles Wood, signed on loan from Bradford City, marked his debut with a goal following a free-kick headed on by Dec McGivern.

After the game joint manager for the game Killock said: "I thought the lads were brilliant.

"Obviously we went ahead then Wally decided to miss a penalty otherwise it might have been a bit more comfortable.

"In the first half I thought we were miles the better team, but we came out conceded two quick goals and you thought here we go again. But the lads showed great character and desire to want to get back in the game and we deserved it. With the number of chances it could have been more.

"Over the last week when me and Wally have been taking it the players have shown real commitment to it. I didn't think they would fold, but you worry on a heavy pitch like that you're going to get the chances, but a couple of great bits of play and we managed to stick them in the back of the net, which we haven't been doing."

Walshaw said: "We've got a fantastic group of young players here and we've got the best out of them today collectively. It's a good result for the club."