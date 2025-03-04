Ossett United boss James Walshaw sees some positives despite unbeaten run ending at Bradford

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Alfie Steel scored his first goal for Ossett United.Alfie Steel scored his first goal for Ossett United.
Alfie Steel scored his first goal for Ossett United.
Manager James Walshaw was unhappy with his side’s defending as ​Ossett United’s four match unbeaten run came to a halt in a 2-1 defeat at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Brendon Daniels gave the home team a first half lead and Myles La Bastide headed them two up 12 minutes after the break.

On-loan forward Alfie Steel scored his first senior goal six minutes later to give United hope, but they could not find an equaliser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

”We’re all disappointed. I think defensively – and this is a collective effort – we weren’t at it like we have in the past few games,” said Walshaw.

"When you give cheap goals away it’s always hard to come back.

“Having said that we played some really good stuff because we have some great young players. We got back into it and they were pretty much hanging on at the end.

"There’s plenty of positives to take from the game. Sam Walters was fantastic. Alfie Steel has got his first goal, he’s off the mark, and I’m sure he’s going to score many more in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve got to get ourselves dusted down. There’s a saying in football you never get too high and never get too low. I’m certainly not getting too low and I don’t want the players to. We’ll have a good training week and prepare for a tough game at Dunston.”

Ossett now head for two more away games at Dunston on Saturday and Pontefract Collieries next Tuesday.

Read More
Ossett United prepare to travel again after unbeaten home run

Emley suffered back to back defeats for the first time this season when they lost 3-0 at Dunston in a torrid afternoon on Tyneside.

It was the Pewits' second away defeat in succession, again, a first this season, after they also went down 1-0 at North Ferriby in midweek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Up to then Emley had lost only once away in the league all season and only conceded three goals.

Worryingly maybe, they have now failed to score in any of their last three matches although they remain in second place in the NPL East table.

In truth, Emley were never really in the game at Dunston. In probably the worst performance of the season there was little for Emley's travelling fans, who once again, travelled to the North East in numbers, to cheer.

Better will be expected when Ashington are the visitors to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground this Saturday.

Related topics:James WalshawBradfordPark AvenueOssett
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice