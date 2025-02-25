Ossett United prepare to travel again after unbeaten home run

Will Calligan in action against Bridlington Town. Picture: KJ Wood Photography

​​Ossett United ended a run of four home games in two weeks with a goalless draw against Sheffield FC in the NPL East.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The point, coming on top of a 1-0 home win over Bridlington Town in midweek, means the Sheepicorns are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

The game was selected by Ossett to promote Football v Homophobia, an initiative supported by the Northern Premier League to bring the footballing world together and make a stand against homophobia, transphobia, biphobia and all forms of discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTIQ+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not a pretty game, with the visitors, despite sitting adrift at the bottom of the league seemingly happy to take a point away from Ingfield.

Ben Tweed and Lewis Stephens both had opportunities for Ossett in a game which was dominated by both defences. Full-back Alfie Proctor was selected as the man of the match.

“I know we are capable of much more at the top end of the pitch,” said manager James Walshaw.

"However, on reflection, there are plenty of positives to take. We’ve battled through four tough games on a heavy pitch and remained unbeaten in all of them, picking up eight points in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What stands out most is our defensive effort – just one goal conceded across those four matches is an outstanding achievement and a testament to the hard work and discipline of the entire team.”

With no midweek fixture, Walshaw and assistant Ryan Qualter now have a clear week to prepare the side for a trip to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, which Walshaw is looking upon favourably.

He added: “This week presents a valuable opportunity to fine-tune aspects of our game with two good training sessions.

"After a demanding run of fixtures, we’ll manage our workload carefully, ensuring we get the right balance between recovery and preparation for what will be another tough fixture against Bradford (Park Avenue).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett could have three former BPA players in the side on Saturday with Will Calligan, Josh Askew and Joe Crosby all making the move to Ingfield this season.

Calligan is looking forward to returning to the Horsfall Community Stadium, saying: “We are taking it game by game and looking to build on the positive results we have had recently.

"Askew and I have been linking up well in recent games and have formed a good partnership as we complement each other’s styles.

"I am hopeful of another good performance, but most importantly coming back with three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the third meeting between the sides this season with Ossett United enjoying two wins so far thanks to goals from Harvey Wigglesworth and Lewis Stephens in a 2-1 FA Trophy victory in September that was followed up in December with a 3-1 league win thanks to Ben Tweed, Eddie Church and an own goal.

However, James Walshaw said: “Bradford have undergone changes since we last faced them, with several departures and new signings strengthening their squad.

"We know we’ll be up against a different side this time, but we'll be ready for the challenge. Playing on a 4G surface will be another test for our young squad, but it’s one we relish.

"The goal is clear – extend our unbeaten run to five and keep building momentum!”

Bradford (Park Avenue) have announced an incentive to Ossett United members and season ticket holders for the game on Saturday, where entry will be £5 when showing your Ossett United card.