Ossett United boss Jas Colliver promises to make changes after second heavy defeat

Jas Colliver is planning to make changes to his Ossett United squad.

They were up against the table topping Liversedge who have been sweeping all before them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East this season, but to lose 6-0 after a 7-1 hammering at Cleethorpes Town the previous week has alerted the management team to clear weaknesses in the current side.

“That will be some of the lads’ last game for the club,” said Colliver.

“They’re not up to it and we’ve had a look at it now.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We probably got a bit carried away by the good results and the good reaction when we first came in. We thought we’d got good lads in and we just haven’t.

“We’ve played two really good teams in this division and we’ve got beaten heavily.

“Ultimately there’s lads who’ve played their way out of the team and the club.

“We’ve gone completely off the game plan and if players are not willing to listen and do the jobs we ask them to do they won’t play for us.

“We’ve got a big week ahead. Thankfully there’s no game on Saturday, it will give us chance to regroup and get bodies in.

“We’ll train hard and we’ll train on Saturday – if we train all day, we’ll train all day because there’s lots to do.”

The 6-0 loss could have been a heavier one with Liversedge also missing several further chances and Colliver admitted that defensive areas were particularly in need of a rebuild.

He explained: “You could see that our centre-half has got injured and we’ve got nobody to replace him, the left-back’s had to go in there.

“We’ve had heavy defeats so we know we need to build defensively and in between the sticks to keep the ball out of the net.

“We need more presence at the top of the pitch as well. It’s the spine of the team that we need to rebuild, regroup.”

Colliver is hoping to have three players back from injury for the next game at home to Pickering Town on February 5 alongside some new additions.