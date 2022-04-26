While there have been frustrations, both under previous manager Wayne Benn and current management duo Jas Colliver and Mark Ward, overall it has been an improved season for the Ingfield boys.

Expectations were raised when a fine start to the season saw United up with the top five teams for most of the first half of the season, but a mid-season slump cost them a chance of promotion.

Nevertheless a finishing position of ninth is something to build on as they ended within 10 points and four places of a play-off place, their record reading 15 wins – 11 of them at home – eight draws and 13 defeats.

James Walshaw (right) scored Ossett United's goal in their 1-1 final day draw with Marske United.

In the final match they showed their capabilities as they matched a Marske team who have been in the top two all season and only narrowly missed out on the title with just four losses.

It could have been more than a point brought back to West Yorkshire as United took the lead when James Walshaw headed home from a free-kick played into the box on 32 minutes.

Marske hit back to level after the break through Jason Kennedy’s header and could have snatched it when awarded a penalty, but Edd Hall kept the spot kick out to ensure a deserved share of the spoils for his team.