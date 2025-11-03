Ossett United hit for six by clinical leaders Redcar after second half collapse

Manager James Walshaw did not think his Ossett United side deserved to lose 6-0 against league leaders Redcar Athletic.

With just one loss from their previous eight games United went into Saturday’s game in their best form of the season, but always knew it would be a tough task to keep the run going against top of the table opponents who have been really banging in the goals.

And it certainly proved a difficult afternoon for the Ossett side as they were thrashed 6-0 despite having home advantage.

There was no sign of the big defeat to come in the opening half, however, as the visitors were kept to just one goal – and that after 36 minutes – with the hosts proving as difficult to beat at that stage as they have been for most of the campaign.

It took another 20 minutes into the second half for Redcar to score their second with Louis Johnson adding to Adam Boyes’ first half effort.

But the floodgates opened after this with Brad Fewster going on to complete a hat-trick and substitute Bryan Taylor also helping himself to a goal.

Two of those goals did come in added time so the margin of defeat was exaggerated and manager Walshaw did not think his team should have lost by six.

He said: “I’m disappointed in the manner of which we conceded in the second half.

"I think anyone at the game would agree it wasn’t a 6-0 game. I think we more than matched them first half, but ultimately it was their front players who have won the game for them – very clinical and there’s a reason they are free scoring.

"We said before the game that they were top of the league and nobody expected us to win, but I actually believed we could get a result.

"It’s fine margins where we’re at, at the moment. I think a little bit more experience and just a desire in the final third and things could have been different.

“You look at the start of the second half there was a period of 10 or 15 minutes when we were well on top and just didn’t get that goal for whatever reason, balls fizzing across the goal and probably not just that desire to get on the end of things. Then they score two quick goals and you are 3-0 down.

"Disappointing result, but large parts of the game we did well.”

Ossett now look get back on it when they travel to play Silsden this Saturday.