Ossett United lack 'desire' as defeat to Stockton Town follows good wins

Ossett United co-manager Jas Colliver was disappointed with a lack of desire shown by his players in a 4-0 loss to Stockton Town.

After their thrilling comeback with 10 men the previous week there was no way back for them this time as their play-offs pushing opponents scored three goals in eight minutes in the second half to seal their victory.

Michael Roberts put Town ahead in the 13th minute and it remained 1-0 until the 71st minute when Kevin Hayes doubled their advantage.

That was the cue for United to be ripped apart further with Adam Nicholson and Shane Henry netting.

Disappointed joint manager Jas Colliver said: "After two good wins we were really positive. We knew it was going to be up against it, we knew Stockton were a really good team and we knew their strengths.

"But the most disappointing thing was that desire. We had it in the last couple of games, but we just didn't have it. Desire in both boxes and desire to run with their men.

"They haven't done anything other than what we knew they would do. They just did it better than us.

"We've conceded four sloppy goals, I can't think of one where they've earned it. We've given it them."

Ossett fell into a trap of playing long balls, but that was not the game plan as Colliver explained:

"We said let's try and get it down and play, we are on a good surface, it's an opportunity for us to play, but I think the lads just snatched at things and didn't take their chance to go and play.

"When you are up against a good side they are going to press you and you have to take things earlier and it looks like it goes from back to front quicker, but we told them to go and enjoy the ball.

"I think they did and we didn't and I can't put my finger on why that was, probably a bit more experience in their team, they have been together much more than we have. They've got a way of playing and it's effective.

"We said let's believe in ourselves, let's try and play more, try and build possession. The other night if it weren't on one side we came out, started again and went round the other side.

"We are young. It was a case of making wrong decisions, but we've got to stick with these young lads, we've got to believe in them. Hopefully with a bit more time together we can finish the season strong and build for next season."