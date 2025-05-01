Ossett United launch own junior programme

Ossett United have launched their own exciting junior football project.

From next season Ossett Albion Junior Football Club will become part of the Ossett United football family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett Albion JFC comprises of about 500 registered players across various girls’ and boys’ teams between the ages of five and 16.

They will continue into next season, but are being rebranded as Ossett United Juniors wearing the club's crest and colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody Wainwright, chairman of the Albion juniors, said of the upcoming move: "The chance to join one of the biggest non-league clubs in the local area was too good an opportunity to turn down, the decision was unanimous after a period of consultation across the age group coaches.

"We are all excited about the new venture and are looking forward to becoming Ossett United's new junior football section.”

Ossett United chairman Phil Smith said: "We are constantly analysing how the club can not only remain sustainable but also progress and a major part of the club’s position within the community is to be supporting and engaging with junior clubs.

"We have had an open relationship with Albion and Town juniors and after talks with Albion turned into more structured ideas and possible outcomes it was agreed to bring them in house and help develop a stronger combined organisation with the emphasis at junior level on participation and fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United first team manager James Walshaw has also backed the junior football project.

He said: "This is a fantastic step forward for the Ossett community.

"The introduction of a junior section not only gives young players the chance to enjoy the game they love, but also establishes a clear pathway into adult football, whether that’s progressing into our men’s semi-professional side or joining our growing women’s team.

"It’s a fantastic move by the club, supporting local talent and a strong statement about the future of our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe this initiative will deepen community involvement, increase matchday support and give children and families a real sense of belonging at our proud, family-oriented club.”

A new working group has been put together to oversee the successful transition. More information will be forthcoming Ossett’s website and social media in the coming weeks.

Anyone who would like any more information about joining the new Ossett United junior team can email [email protected]