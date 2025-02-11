Ossett United manager James Walshaw admits he has some tough selection decisions to make

James Walshaw was a disappointed manager as his Ossett United team left South Yorkshire with nothing to show for their efforts in a 1-0 defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

It showed how difficult a league the Pitching In NPL East is this season as a week earlier United beat Brighouse Town 4-2, a side who at the time were bottom of the form league table. They were replaced in the week by Stockbridge after they fell to Emley, but they recovered to beat Ossett thanks to a second half strike from Oliwier Grzelak.

For the first time since his appointment, Ossett manager James Walshaw was disappointed in his side performance.

He said: “First half we played some good stuff, but gave the ball away in tight areas which we highlighted at half-time.

Alfie Proctor is in contention for a starting spot for Ossett United. Picture: KJ Wood Photography

"Second half we looked a bit all over the place, we created some really good opportunities, though, and probably should have scored two or three.”

The Ingfield outfit do not have long to wait to put it right, however, as they face two home games this week. First up tonight (Tuesday) is Grimsby Borough followed by Bishop Auckland on Saturday, kick-offs 7.45pm and 3pm respectively.

On the week ahead Walshaw had this to say: “The games are coming thick and fast now, and it’s crucial that we stay focused as a club, taking each match as it comes – starting with a big home fixture against Grimsby on Tuesday.

"Since my arrival, the squad has improved drastically and the competition for places is stronger than ever. The management team and I now face some tough selection decisions, but that’s exactly the kind of headache we want.

"The players understand that whoever steps onto the pitch must perform at their very best to keep their place in the team.”

Having named the same squad in the last two fixtures Walshaw could be forced into a change or two with both Harvey Rowe and Ben Tweed picking up injuries last Saturday and having to be replaced.

Jacob Bacon, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, will be hoping to make his first start for the club while Alfie Proctor, another used from the bench at the weekend, could be an option to be brought into the starting XI.

Walshaw is yet to see his side lose consecutive games since his appointment, indeed, the four previous defeats were all followed by victories with at least three goals scored. A trend that Walshaw and the Ossett supporters will be hoping continues this week.

Grimsby Borough were held to a goalless draw at home to North Ferriby last time out while Bishop Auckland earned a 1-0 victory over Garforth Town. Ahead of the game on Saturday, Bishop Auckland host fellow north east side Ashington at the same time United are playing.

Supporters can follow the build-up to both games on the club’s social media channels as well as looking back at the highlights of recent games on the club’s OUTV You Tube channel.

On the supporters, Walshaw added “As we head into a key run of home fixtures, the role of our supporters cannot be overstated.

"Our home crowd is incredible and they truly can be the 12th man, driving the team forward and making a real difference.

"The energy and passion in the stands lift the players on the pitch and we’ll need every ounce of that support in the games ahead.

“As always, we approach every fixture with confidence, believing we can get a result against any team in this league. Let’s keep pushing forward stronger together.”

Admission to all Ossett United home games is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2.50 for under 16s.

Entry is by cash or card at the turnstile or tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.ossettutd.com