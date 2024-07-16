Ossett United players provide good workouts for Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ossett United players have been testing themselves against Football League opposition as part of their preparations for the Northern Premier League campaign ahead.

​Matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town teams have been the latest pre-season games to feature the new look side being put together by new Ossett manager Dave Wild.

In last Friday night’s game against the Owls at Ingfield Wild was pleased with the workout for his side, although they lacked a cutting edge and went down 2-0.

Wednesday, who fielded a line-up of future stars from their U21s and U18s sides, were ahead from the seventh minute when their promising forward Bruno Fernandes beat home keeper Joe Wild after pouncing on a stray back pass.

TJ Ibrahim scored for Ossett United against Huddersfield Town in their pre-season game. Picture: Scott Merrylees

They had two more early chances, but Favour Okunwoli blazed one effort over and saw his other well saved by Wild when he was through one-on-one.

Striker George Brown was played in at the near post, but saw his cross-shot just missed the opposite side of the goal.

It was not until just after the half-hour mark that United fashioned their first chance and new signing Ross Duggan stung the hands of keeper Jack Hall with a well struck effort.

Moments later another of the newcomers, James Cusworth, won the ball back only to hit his shot into the side netting.

Cusworth forced another save from Hall as the hosts continued to have a good patch.

The keeper then had to be alert to deny Cusworth after he looked to get onto a ball in behind by Abdul Kaderi.

More pressure saw Ossett force a corner and from it Cusworth sent his effort over. They could count themselves unlucky to be behind at the break.

Both sides made a number of changes as they looked to give game time to all their players and the game suffered a little because of it.

Wednesday did manage a second goal, however, on 62 minutes when a volley from the edge of the box was deflected in by Brown.

Three nights earlier United had taken on a Huddersfield Town B team looking to impress new manager Michael Duff at Ingfield and lost the friendly 4-1.

Again it was a fine workout for the home players, but it was a tough start for them with the Terriers taking a two-goal lead in the first 17 minutes.

Lively forward Tyreece Simpson put Town ahead before Ashis made it two.

Ossett did hit back through one of their survivors from last season’s team, TJ Ibrahim, and they were still in the contest at 2-1 at the break.

But Town added two more goals in the space of four second half minutes with Vist and Austerfield netting to complete their victory.

Ossett did start the Wild management era with a 4-0 victory in their first pre-season match at Ilkley Town.

United continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Ramsbottom United on Saturday (3pm) and host Hemsworth MW next Tuesday.

Ossett have been drawn at home to Widnes in an extra preliminary round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday, August 3.

In the FA Trophy they start in the first qualifying round with a tie at Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday, September 7.