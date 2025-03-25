Ossett United ready to go again as they aim to pull clear of relegation zone - while Emley maintain second position

Ossett United manager James Walshaw looked at the positives despite his side's defeat at Carlton Town.

Ossett United will be looking for a boost in their NPL East relegation fight when they are back on home soil against Dunston this Saturday.

Back to back 3-1 defeats and four losses in their last five games have meant James Walshaw’s men remain in a battle to avoid the drop.

They are four places above the drop zone, but only have a three-point advantage over fourth from bottom Heaton Stannington.

And with four teams to be relegated and as many as 11 teams still in jeopardy the fight looks likely to go down to the wire.

Ossett will hope home advantage can help them in their next game, although they know they are in for a tough challenge against a Dunston side pushing for promotion and currently in third position.

An improved display will be needed after United went down 3-1 at Carlton Town last weekend, but they played their part in an entertaining encounter.

A solitary goal from Joe Crosby was not enough, however, to earn anything from the trip.

"It was a much better performance than the second half last week, but the disappointing thing for me was the manner we conceded the goals.

"On the whole it was not too bad a performance, just conceding silly goals, which we’ll address as a management team.

"Other results have gone our way so we’ve got to look at the positives and kick on and look to get results.

"We’ll train hard, as we did last week, and we’ll be ready go go again on Saturday.”

Emley maintained second place in the Northern Premier League Division One East table after a 2-1 win over rock bottom Sheffield at a soggy Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

The win completed a league double over the South Yorkshire club following a 1-0 away success in November, although Sheffield were not without their chances to grab something out of the game.

Both sides had chances in a goalless first half played initially in good weather before torrential rain swept in. But Luke Parkin broke the deadlock after the break when he blasted a curling shot into the net from outside the area.

Just three minutes later Emley doubled the lead with Josh Ayres steering a header home to mark his debut with a goal.

Sheffield hit back as Luke Mangham bundled home from close range to make it a nervy finish for Emley.

But the Pewits held on for only their second win in their last six league matches. They now face Carlton Town away tonight (Tuesday) and travel to play Ashington on Saturday.