Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse was pleased with the way his team went about their business in the win over Shildon.

Luke Hinsley's goal after 70 minutes when he was well set up by strike partner Joe Lumsden proved enough to earn a big three points for Colls in their fight to avoid relegation and they survived some nervy moments late on after going down to 10 men with Scott Smith' s sending off for a late tackle.

They are now nine points clear of the drop zone and looking upwards once more when travelling to play Hebburn Town tomorrow night (Tuesday).

"It was a scrappy game and conditions were not conducive with any football being played. It was just about getting through and winning your individual battles," said manager Rouse.

"The first half it was backs to the wall. They had the wind behind and coming down the slope, it makes it really difficult to get yourself out in those circumstances, but we got through at 0-0 and did things really well.

"Once or twice we worked our way out well a good few passages of play with Joe (Lumsden), Luke (Hinsley) and Gav (Rothery).

"It was a case of having to be patient and we said to the players take that extra pass, make sure we don't go direct as anything direct would run through.

"It was really pleasing and it was a really good goal. It was a good ball in to Joe, he held it up well, spun his man and put it across the face for Luke who came flying in.

"Then it was just about seeing it through. We were down to 10 men for the last 15 minutes and dug in - the lads were brilliant. It's a deserved three points in my opinion."

Rouse is pleased with the way his recently put together front two of Lumsden and Hinsley are shaping up.

He explained: "They are looking a good pairing and long may that continue.

"They are working off each other well, they run into the channels and stay close to each other. When you do that you give yourself a chance as a front two.

"We've been really pleased with their input, but it's only a few games. They're good players, but we need to continue that really to make sure we create some momentum and put a run together."

Rouse felt the supporters played their part too in the victory.

He added: "I just want to thank the fans for coming out and supporting us in these conditions.

"It's easy to turn the heating on at home and not bother coming. You have to be pleased for them that we've managed to give them a performance and a battling performance that reflects what we're all about as a club.