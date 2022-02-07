Wakefield Sunday League title rivals Fryston AFC and Shepherds Arms share spoils

Wakefield Athletic's Mamadou Touray sees his effort blocked by a covering West End Terriers defender in a Wakefield Sunday Championship Two high-scoring fixture.

Fresh in the minds of Fryston was the narrow cup defeat at the hands of their big rivals and they were determined to seek revenge at a windswept ground.

Free flowing football was not going to be the order of the day due to the conditions and it took a while for the game to get going. Playing against the wind, it was an early backs to the wall for the home side as Shepherds used the elements to their advantage with the first effort narrowly put wide. This was quickly followed by another effort that hit the post and rolled away to safety.

Fryston made a rare venture into their opponents' half and were unlucky to see a Stephen Campbell effort from the right sail across the face of the goal before being cleared,

Wakefield Athletic captain Andrew Jackson breaks up play in the middle of the park in his side's Wakefield Sunday League Championship Two fixture away at second-placed West End Terriers.

Liam Cooper soon after set up Spencer Bond on the far right and his shot-cum-cross was fumbled by the visitors' keeper to put Fryston a goal up from nowhere.

Constant pressure from Sheps then paid dividends as a lost ball saw them move the ball quickly up top where they made no mistake, Brandon Kane stroking home the ball past advancing home keeper Charlie Jones.

Just before half-time Fryston again took the lead when Campbell found Nathan Perks on the right and he lashed home an unstoppable shot much to the delight of the home supporters “can club”

There was much anticipation that the home side would make use of the wind in the second half to pin Sheps in their own half but the Wakefield team came out in a more determined frame of mind.

An early effort from Shepherds set the tone of the second half. but Jones pulled off a great save.

Another chance was missed before Jones was again called to task as the Sheps striker found himself in space, but yet again Fryston’s stopper pulled off another good save.

Shepherds' lifeline in this game came as the referee awarded them a penalty as one of their players was brought down just inside the area and the resulting s[pot kick was putr away by to make it 2-2.

John Adey had the best chance to restore the lead for the home side, however as he ran in towards goal his shot was easily saved and the chance was gone.

Sheps were making a mockery of the wind against them and were unfortunate not to take the lead themselves when a long range effort crashed against the crossbar.

Fryston players were amazed as a free-kick appeal was waved away and a swift break upfield looked like their opponents would get the fifth goal of the game, but once again Jones had other ideas and made yet another fantastic stop.

Jones then became villain as an advancing player was brought down by the keeper and was lucky to escape with only a yellow card. The danger was still there, though, as the resulting free-kick was still to be taken. However, the ball sailed well over the goal.

The final whistle arrived to the relief of the home side who never really got going in the second half but will be happier with the point than their opponents who remain 12 points behind them with two games in hand.

For Fryston it was their first dropped league points of the season and they are two points behind leaders AFC Chickenley from three fewer matches.

The referee's Castle Commercial Cleaning Services man of the match and the opposition choice was Charlie Jones. Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings man of the match: 1 Charlie Jones, 2 Spencer Bond, 3 Michael McNamara.

One of only a handful of other Wakefield Sunday League games to beat the elements saw a real goal fest as Wakefield Athletic B shared 14 with West End Terriers in Championship Two.

With seven goals scored in each half the teams ended up with a point apiece from a remarkable 7-7 draw.

The dropped points dented Terriers’ title aspirations as they now trail Glasshoughton Rangers by seven points with both teams having three games to play. Rangers beat Pontefract Collieries Sunday 9-0.

Athletic made flying start, which saw them race into a 3-0 lead inside the first quarter of an hour. Ray Cheng fired the opening goal from close range when he reacted swiftly after Abdul Mohammedkair's effort was blocked by the home keeper.

Next, 20-year-old midfielder Idrisa Konateh dispatched a low drive into the bottom corner from a clever Mamadou Touray pass before a clearance by a West End defender hit Mohammedkair’s face and the rebound arrowed straight into the home goal.

Terriers pulled a goal back from a set piece, but Mamadou Touray restored Athletic's three-goal lead with a super piledriver into the bottom right corner.

The hosts fought back and scored with another expertly executed set-piece goal plus a close range effort from an unmarked winger to reduce the arrears to a single goal margin at 3-4 down at half-time.

West End made a strong start to the second half with a burst of three goals in 10 minutes taking them to 6-4 up, one with a chip and two from close range.

However, substitutes Kane Whitaker and Danny Young made an impact for Wakefield, the former netting after being found by midfielder Levon Zserdicky.

Terriers scored again after a clever blindside run and a chip over advancing keeper Ali Jameguy. But a late rally saw Athletic score twice to level with Whitaker setting up Young to score and a well worked goal in the dying minute coming as a quickly taken free-kick by Konateh found Andrew Jackson and his deep cross was volleyed home by Whitaker.