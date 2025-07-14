Pontefract Collieries continue impressive pre-season start by retaining Bill Cook Trophy against Glasshoughton Welfare

Joe Lumsden was back in action for Pontefract Collieries and back on the scoresheet.

Pontefract Collieries are warming up nicely for the Northern Premier League campaign ahead with some encouraging performances so far in pre-season matches.

After opening with a 5-1 success at Frickley Athletic, a 1-1 draw followed with Wombwell Town then a 3-1 win against Liversedge.

And in their latest warm-up game Ponte retained the Bill Cook Trophy with a 5-0 win in their annual friendly with neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare.

The highlight was a goal on his return to action for player-coach Joe Lumsden, who missed the whole of last season.

Almost two years since Lumsden scored his last goal for the Colls, he was back on the scoresheet after a second ACL operation and looking sharp.

Oli Metcalfe had Colls one up in the first period with a screamer from 25 yards out.

Lumsden doubled the lead in the second period after being set up by summer signing Niah Payne.

Jack Boyle then hit the post and Lumsden had an effort ruled out for offside.

In the third of the 30-minute periods Payne was brought down to bring about a penalty put away by Boyle before Frankie Sinfield found the back of the net with a well struck free-kick.

Bailey Thompson completed the scoring with a strong run and powerful finish.

Player-coach Gavin Rothery is pleased with the way pre-season has been going at the club.

He said: “Overall the attitude and application of the players has been first class from the training sessions into the first game.

"They’ve worked really hard and the fitness levels have been good.

"Obviously there are still areas that we can improve on, which is natural at this stage. This will come the more game time the lads get on the pitch and get used to each other’s playing style.

"I’m sure we will see this develop over the next few games leading in to the start of the season.”

Colls have been fielding several trialist players in their line-ups and are still looking to complete their squad for the big kick off in the NPL East next month.

Ponte will start their season proper in the FA Cup as they face an extra preliminary round tie at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday, August 2.

In the FA Trophy Colls have been drawn at home to Lower Breck with the tie likely to be played at the club’s temporary home at Ossett United’s Ingfield on Saturday, September 6.

The Pontefract club is playing all their early home games at Ossett due to ongoing renovation work at the Hunters Stadium that is due for completion in October.