Their relegation fight is not won yet, but Pontefract Collieries took two giant strides to winning it with vital victories in the last week.

​Jimmy Williams’ men went into their week in one of the relegation places, but are now up to 13th in the NPL East table after beating North Ferriby 1-0 in midweek and following up with a 2-1 success in another home game against Sheffield.

A third successive game at the Hunters Stadium now awaits this Saturday with Colls up against Bishop Auckland who are two places and three points above them.

Ponte may have climbed six places with their back to back successes, but are still only three points above the drop zone with four matches remaining for all the clubs battling to avoid finishing in the bottom four.

Mikey Dunn came up with an injury-time winner for Pontefract Collieries against Sheffield. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Colls certainly showed all their battling qualities as Jack Boyle’s 36th minute penalty proved enough to bring them all three points in the rearranged game against play-offs chasing North Ferriby.

And another tight game followed against bottom of the table Sheffield whose relegation was confirmed with the result.

They looked like frustrating their hosts after taking the lead through Connor Cutts after 21 minutes.

Louie Chorlton equalised seven minutes later when he fired home following a fine through ball by Boyle.

Louise Chorlton scored Pontefract Collieries' first goal against Sheffield. Picture: Daniel Kerr

But it was still 1-1 after 90 minutes before late drama saw top scorer Mikey Dunn come up with the winner in the second minute of added time, beating two players then finding the back of the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.

It may have been tight, but it was a deserved victory according to manager Williams.

He said: “It was a bit of a strange game. They set off the better and got a goal from a ball into the box, but we bounced back and dominated the last 15 minutes of the first half.

"Second half there was only one team in it and it only looked like us that was going to score.

"It was frustrating at times, but Mikey’s come out with a touch of brilliance in the 90th minute.

"That’s the reason I left him out on the pitch because as frustrating as he was for 90 minutes there’s not many players who could do what he did to score that goal.

"I’m over the moon with six points in the week.”

Williams added: “Sheffield are bottom of the league, but they’ve still got some good players and I knew it was going to be a battle.

"When we got on the ball we cut them open a few times. It looked like it wasn’t going to come, but fortunately luck was with us and Mikey’s shown a bit of brilliance to get us the win.

"We’ve got over the line and that’s all what counts.

"We’re still not out of it. It’s looking like there are seven or eight teams who could still finish fourth bottom and we’re one of them so it’s important we prepare right this week.

"We’ve got a full week to get some of the lads carrying knocks right and it’s another massive game.

"Every game now is our biggest of the season. But performance levels are good and I’m pretty confident going into next Saturday.”