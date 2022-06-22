Pontefract Collieries set to take on Chesterfield FC as part of pre-season campaign

Ahead of the new Northern Premier League season Colls have confirmed seven warm-up matches so far.

They will begin away to Eccleshill United on Saturday, July 9 (kick-off 3pm) then face a short trip to play an “El-Classicoal” match at Frickley Athletic on Tuesday, July 12 (7.30pm).

The first home game at Ponte’s newly named Hunters Stadium will be on Friday, July 15 when they take on Knaresborough Town (7.30pm).

Pontefract Collieries player-coach Jimmy Williams is eagerly anticipating next season after confirming he is staying in the dual role he took on last season.

The annual pre-season game with neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare follows on Tuesday, July 19 at the Lee Johnston Signage Stadium (7.30pm).

Colls host the Anstey Nomads on Saturday, July 23 (3pm) then take on National League side Chesterfield at home on Tuesday, July 26 (7.30pm).

The club is looking to arrange a further match on July 30 before the final pre-season match is at home to Ashton United on Saturday, August 6 (3pm).

He told the club’s website: “I’ve been with the club several years now and I can see the club only moving in one direction on and off the pitch.

“We’ve retained a group of players who are honest, hard working, with great attitudes and got a lot of ability. Then also with the players we’ve brought in, the experience and know-how of them at this level can hopefully push us further up the league table this year, hopefully have a decent cup run and get the Pontefract town behind us again.

“Last year was definitely the most fans I’ve seen down at the stadium since I’ve been at the club and the record crowd against Halifax was a great occasion for the club.

“The players shined and the experience of them games (against Halifax) will definitely help the lads going forward.

“Hopefully this year we can get off to a better start and give us a platform to build on, I feel we’ve got a great bunch of lads with talent and a lot of experience which can guide the younger lads on and be a successful season. Hopefully we can excite the crowd with fast flowing football and lots of goals.