Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town set to visit Ossett United

Ossett United will host two of Yorkshire's biggest clubs in July as part of their pre-season schedule.

Premier League new boys Sheffield United, who have been automatically promoted to the top flight, and Huddersfield Town will both visit Ingfield in July.

Huddersfield have spent the last two seasons in the Premier League but will return to the Championship next campaign following their relegation.

Ossett hosted Leeds Untied last pre-season, with over 1,000 people turning out to watch a youthful Leeds side beat Ossett 1-0.

"They are going to send a Sheffield United XI, which means they might have some trialists and apprentices," said Ossett chief executive Phil Smith.

"We are also playing a Huddersfield Town XI, so we have got two fixtures in the diary already, both at Ingfield.

"We are playing Sheffield United on July 13 and Huddersfield on July 23."

United are also planning a friendly with National League play-off finalists AFC Fylde.

Fylde lost 3-0 to Salford City in the play-off final at Wembley, meaning Salford are promoted to the Football League.