Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One winners AFC Royal.

The Wakefield Sunday Football League’s extended season concluded last Sunday with the final honours decided.

AFC Royal, who completed a quadruple last season, found their second season in the league more challenging. but still managed a double success, retaining the Premiership One crown, albeit by a single point margin over Wellington Westgate FC, and the Premiership One League Cup.

The Mad Ox FC, who were made to jump a division higher than their mandatory promotion spot, held their own and proved masterful by clinching the Premiership Two league title in only their second season since their formation.

The stand-out team in the Wakefield Sunday League was Championship One side The Last Bank FC, who strung an unbeaten run of 21 league and cup games together – their last defeat being at the hands of Harehills WMC in the County Cup on Sunday, December 1.

They also became the only team outside the top tier in the 53 years history of the league to win a treble in the same season by lifting the Championship One title, Championship One League Cup and the President’s Trophy.

Ryhill FC, another team in only their season in the league, won the Championship One title, pipping Wakefield Welfare FC with a heavy win in their last game of the season to lift the title by three points.

Respective divisions top goal scorers were:

Adrian Parker, AFC Royal (32 goals – Premiership One).

Mehr Hussain, Grazier FC (19 goals – Premiership Two).

Stephen Hancock, Neville Hill FC (38 goals – Championship One).

Cladon Hickey, Ryhill FC (36 goals – Championship Two).

League champions 2024-25:

Premiership One: AFC Royal.

Premiership Two: The Mad Ox FC.

Championship One: The Last Bank FC.

Championship Two: Ryhill FC.

Divisional League Cup winners:

AFC Royal (Premiership One).

Carlton Athletic FC (Premiership Two).

The Last Bank FC (Championship One).

West End Terriers FC (Championship Two).

President’s Trophy: The Last Bank FC.

Landlord's Trophy: Wakefield Athletic A.

The league are now actively interviewing existing and new teams to join the Wakefield Sunday League for the 2025-2026 season.