Tweddle at the double as Emley bounce back with 3-2 win

Emley's Jamie Price stretches to get an effort in against Thackley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Saturday’s loss at Thackley left the Pewits third from bottom, but they were able to close the gap on the teams above them thanks to three first half goals.

Max Tweddle gave them a good start with the opener on 16 minutes and although Daniel Facey levelled for Albion it was 3-1 at half-time as Tweddle netted his second and Matthew Sykes put away a penalty.

The visitors were boosted by Finn Donovan’s goal early in the second half, but Emley showed great resolve to see out the game to earn their valuable points.

Emley's Jimmy Eyles gets a shot away against Thackley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Last Saturday Emley were behind for much of the contest at Thackley, but kept battling to the finish.

Owen Murphy gave the hosts a third minute lead only for Jimmy Eyles to equalise on 25.

The Pewits were only level for six minutes, however as Ben Grech-Brooksbank netted.

Albert Ibrahimi made it 3-1 just two minutes into the second half, but the result remained in the balance until the final whistle after Max Tweddle bagged Emley’s second goal on 68 minutes.