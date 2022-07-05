Wakefield AFC appoint Matt Alexander and former England international Jess Clarke to help women's team

Former England international Jess Clarke has been taken on as a player mentor at Wakefield AFC. Picture: Getty Images

Matt was previously chief executive of Notts County Ladies at Women’s Super League level and in his time there the club signed internationals like Rachel Yankey, Jade Moore and Jo Potter.

He was also responsible for bringing back senior international football to Meadow Lane for the first time in 106 years.

A further addition has seen former England international Jess Clarke taken on as player mentor.

The 52-capped Jess has played in World Cups and Euros and has scored 11 goals for England. She will carry on playing professionally, but will attend Wakefield training sessions and games to help mentor and educate the players on and off the pitch.

Wakefield AFC chairman Guilherme Decca said: “As a club it is our goal to invest in women’s sport and progress in the leagues and FA Cup.

“Our current staff and players have performed miracles with very little external support so far and we want to invite our fans and businesses within the district to join us on this project.

“It’s a long road ahead, but we are very excited about what is coming next.”