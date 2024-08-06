Wakefield AFC went into their second NCE Division game already with ground to make up, having fallen to defeat on the opening day of the season away to Club Thorne Colliery.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1-0 half-time lead was turned into a 3-1 defeat following an early second-half red card for Wakefield and they knew an improvement was needed at home to another of the newly promoted sides, Dearne & District, writes Austin Ainsworth.

But there was to be more disappointment as a goal 10 minutes from time condemned the Falcons to a 2-1 loss, leaving them without a point from their first two league matches and already with a mountain to climb with expected rivals Horbury Town and Wombwell Town already with nine points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakey manager Junior Roberti made several changes to his side, with George Bristol replacing injured goalkeeper Owen Evans, and Jayden John making his first start for the club at left-back in place of the suspended Callum Charlton. Last season’s top scorer Mason Rubie came back in to the starting line-up, meaning new signing Scott Smith moved infield to form an attack-minded midfield three with Billy Mole and Morgan James.

Jaydan Sandhu was surprisingly on the bench for Wakefield AFC's home game with Dearne & District.

In somewhat of a surprise, it was last year’s player-of-the-season and creative force Jaydan Sandhu that dropped to the bench.

Just as in their opening game, Wakefield had the better of the first half; dominating possession and enjoying the majority of the half’s chances on goal, if not quite reaching top gear in terms of the speed and fluidity of play which they are surely capable of.

Smith and winger Kiyani Morris were Wakefield’s main goal-threat, the former first glancing a header just wide of the post after three minutes, before Morris latched on to an outrageous diagonal pass from Bristol in goal to run in from the left; his shot firm, but close enough to the ‘keeper to strike his palms rather than the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dearne did have some sight of goal, mainly of Wakefield’s own making; the home side enjoying a lucky escape when a soft, sideways pass at the back was intercepted for the Dearne striker to run through. However, his shot on the stretch was tame and Bristol was able to scoop the ball up.

Wakefield had the ball in the back of the net two minutes from half-time when captain Jack Durkin stole a march on his marker from a Wakefield free-kick. He controlled the ball down well and then dispatched it in to goal but - contentiously - the linesman raised his flag for offside. Wakefield had thought they had the lead, but Dearne should have had it moments later; Wakefield saved by the upright when a counter-attack led to a looping header beating Bristol, but bouncing right back in to his grasp off the post.

With things all square at the break more was needed from Wakefield who, despite their apparent control, just seemed to lack the necessary zip, firmness of pass and speed of play. It was actually Dearne who found their ascendency, however, taking the lead 10 minutes after the re-start.

It came from yet another counter attack with Wakefield stretched, their man running in and seeing his shot saved, but not held, by Bristol. The ball rolled out to John, however his attempted clearance bounced right back off the incoming Bayley Lowe and straight into an empty Wakefield net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the unfortunate defender’s last action of the game, as he made way for the welcome arrival of Sandhu, who was followed soon after by Sebastian Losa for Ben Gelder upfront. The changes did give Wakefield some impetus, with a glut of chances all saved or blocked from close range on the hour mark.

Wakefield did finally have their equaliser minutes later through Scott Smith with his first Wakefield goal, taken clinically on the rebound from close-range in to the bottom corner. It was Mole who drew applause for the goal, however, up-to-then on the fringes of the game having first taken up a deeper midfield role and in the second half moving out to the unfamiliar position of right-wing. As always he continued to work tirelessly and did so to win a header above the goalkeeper, before having two stabs at his 50th goal for Wakefield from close range. Both were blocked and Smith was on hand to finish the job.

Wakefield failed to build on any momentum, though, never quite finding another level to go on and win the game.

Goalscorer Smith came closest 10 minutes later, when a neat touch and turn led to his dipping shot clattering the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, always staying in the game, made the better of their fewer chances when they bagged the match-winner 10 minutes from time. Bristol came out to meet a corner but his hands could only deflect the set-piece down in to the path of Oliver Yates, whose shot from the penalty-spot took a slight deflection and trickled into the Wakefield goal.

There was no late Wakefield equaliser, despite Morris coming close soon after the restart, Dearne, as they had done throughout the game, making another block from close range. That meant Wakefield fell to their second defeat in as many games and now drop to second-bottom of the league.

Wakefield will quickly hope they can turn potential in to points and start their rise up the league. The next opportunity to do so will come on Saturday, away to Dronfield Town.